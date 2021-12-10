HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Despite a valiant comeback effort, Keyser couldn’t complete over Hedgesville, falling 39-38 on Thursday night.
The Golden Tornado trailed after each of the first three quarters — 10-7, 21-16 and 30-23 — and a furious comeback nearly kept Keyser undefeated on the young season.
Maddy Broadwater scored six and Averi Everline tallied five in the decider, and Keyser outscored Hedgesville, 15-9; however, it wasn’t enough and the Golden Tornado fell to 1-1.
Broadwater finished with 12 to lead Keyser, Everline eight, Alexa Shoemaker seven, Sydney Taylor 4, Rebekah Biser 3, and Summer Reid and Aly Smith 2.
For Hedgesville, Kelly Ours and Ziahya Lomax starred with 16 and 13 points, respectively.
In the JV contest, Keyser won 42-31. Abby Delsignore tallied 17 points to lead the Golden Tornado.
Keyser (1-1) is at Washington today at 2:30 p.m.
