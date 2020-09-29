Keyser and Moorefield both won their golf region championships on Monday to advance to next week’s state tournament at Wheeling’s Oglebay Park.
At Cacapon State Park, Keyser’s Jacob Malcolm shot an 80 and Drew Matlick 83 to help lead the Golden Tornado to the Class AA, Region I title.
The victory sends Keyser to the state tournament where the top two teams and the top two individuals not on advancing teams will play on the Jones Course at Oglebay’s Speidel Golf Club on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 6-7. North Marion finished as the runner-up and the individual qualifiers are Grafton’s Chris Miller and Jordan Miller from Berkeley Springs.
Noah Broadwater shot a 93 and Darrick Broadwater had a 95 to round out the Golden Tornado’s scoring.
Keyser won the team title by four strokes over the Huskies, 256-260. North Marion’s Dylan Runner matched Malcolm’s 80 with one of his own while Evan Hall shot 89, Michael Harris 91 and Will Lemaster 100.
Grafton’s Chris Miller was the individual champion, being the only golfer to score in the 70s with a tournament-low 70, while Berkeley Springs’ Jordan Miller shot an 83 to also advance.
The Indians fell two strokes short of going as a team, finishing with a 262.
Fairmont Senior was fourth at 285 and Frankfort and Grafton both tied for 5th at 295.
Brady Whitacre led the Falcons with an 87. Chase McCoy had a 103, Bryson Lane 105 and Keegan Bennett 137.
East Fairmont came in seventh at 299, Oak Glen eighth (303) and Weir finished ninth (328).
At Canaan Valley State Park, led by Ryan McGregor’s 77, one of only three Class A, Region II golfers to shoot under 80, Moorefield won the regional and advances to the state tournament.
Moorefield shot a 243, easily taking the top spot over Notre Dame’s 268. Both the Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish will play for the title on Tuesday and Wednesay, Oct. 6-7, at Oglebay Park.
Joining them will be Tygarts Valley’s Andrew Holbrook, who was the low medalist with a 73. South Harrison’s Ethan Titus was the other individual qualifier after finishing with an 84.
McGregor’s round included a 37 on the front nine and a 40 on the back. J.J. Carr shot an 82 with a pair of 41s and Karson Reed fired an 84 (43, 41) and Hayden Baldwin had a 91 (46, 45).
Notre Dame’s team members include Anthony Rogers, Patrick Mehr, Karlie Minigh and Gabe Urso. Rogers had the day’s third lowest score with a 78, Mehr shot 87, Urso 103 and Minigh 107.
Holbrook’s round included a 36 on the front nine and a 37 on the back. Titus had a 45 and finished strong with a 39.
Petersburg shot 334 led by Dakota Parson’s 101. Samantha Colaw carded 112, Bryson Riggleman 121 and Kadin Tinney 139.
Union’s lone representative Peyton Haines shot a 142.
