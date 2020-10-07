WHEELING, W.Va. — Keyser and Moorefield are currently in third place in their respective classes after the first round of the West Virginia High School State Golf Championship at Oglebay Park’s Jones Course in Wheeling.
The Golden Tornado trail Class AA leader Shady Spring by eight strokes and North Marion by seven. Shady Spring enters today’s second round at +45 over par 258. The Huskies are second at +46 259 and Keyser is +53 266, five ahead of Roane County and seven in front of Herbert Hoover.
In Class A, Moorefield trails by 18 shots with a +63 276. Defending champion St. Mary’s leads Williamstown by six, +45 (258) to +51 (264).
The Golden Tornado’s Jacob Malcolm is in fifth place at 11-over par 82. Teammate Derrick Broadwater is tied for 11th at 16-over 87. Drew Matlick, tied for 24th, shot a 97 and Noah Broadwater has a 99 and is 27th.
Berkeley Springs’ Jordan Miller is in 20th place with a 92.
Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan is the overall leader with a 6-over 77. North Marion’s Michael Harris is next at 8-over 79 followed by Winfield’s Jackson Woodburn and Kerri-Anne Cook of Westside both shooting 10-over 81s.
Moorefield has three in the top 17 with J.J. Carr in 12th at 19-over 90, Hayden Baldwin is at 21-over 92 tied for 14th with South Harrison’s Ethan Titus. Ryan McGregor is in 16th with 23-over 94.
Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr has the lead for low-medalist honors with an 8-over 79, two strokes ahead of Parkersburg Catholic’s Blake Lewis. Tygarts Valley’s Andrew Holbrook is in third three shots back with an 82.
Wheeling Park leads the Class AAA team standings with a 242, five ahead of George Washington’s 247 and eight in front of Cabell Midland.
Brooke’s Ryan Bilby is in a tight race for the AAA’s low medalist honors with a 6-over 77. There is a three-way tie for second at 78 between Mace Busch of Parkersburg South, Noah Selverston of Wheeling Park and Cabell Midland’s Cameron Jarvis. Two strokes behind Bilby is Ethan Hardy of Washington and George Washington’s Anderson Goldman.
Today’s final round tee times are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 10:36 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.