The Keyser Golden Tornado look to improve to 2-0 on the season with a win tonight, and the Moorefield Yellow Jackets are in search of their first victory of 2022.
Keyser takes on North Star (Pennsylvania) at 7 p.m., which dropped its first game of the season, 49-14, against Conemaugh Township last Friday night. The Golden Tornado opened the year with an impressive 35-21 triumph over Robert C. Byrd.
In Keyser’s season-opening victory, the Golden Tornado scored 28 unanswered points. Quarterback Logan Rotruck threw a passing touchdown and added 14 carries for 105 yards on the ground.
As a team, the Tornado gashed RCB in the rushing game to the tune of 263 yards and three TDs on 55 carries.
The victory vaulted Keyser to the No. 5 spot in the West Virginia Class AA WVMetroNews Power Rankings. The Golden Tornado were unranked in the preseason area poll, receiving three votes, but a 2-0 start could be enough to enter the rankings.
North Star competes in PIAA District V, where it’s a Class AA school with an enrollment of fewer than 400 students. The Cougars of Boswell, Pennsylvania, finished 4-6 last season and haven’t had a winning season since going 6-5 in 2013.
Against Conemaugh, quarterback Connor Yoder completed 10 of 25 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. His top target is senior Isaac Berkey, who hauled in three passes for 105 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown.
However, Yoder did lose two fumbles, and North Star rushed for just 26 yards on 21 carries in the loss.
Moorefield welcomes Pocahontas County to Hardy County today at 1:30 p.m. Both teams suffered defeats to open the season: Moorefield at Frankfort, 51-0, and Pocahontas at Tucker County, 34-12.
The Yellow Jackets, starting five sophomores on the offensive line, were held to zero yards of total offense by the Falcons and committed four turnovers. Alex Miller was the leading rusher with eight carries for 15 yards.
Moorefield has fared well against Pocahontas County historically with a 6-2 record. The Yellow Jackets’ last two victories have come by a combined 92-6. Pocahontas has only won once at Yellow Jacket Field, a 20-7 result on Aug. 31, 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.