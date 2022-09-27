FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Keyser edged Fairmont Senior, 253-257, to win the Class AA, Region I championship on Monday at Green Hills Country Club.
The Golden Tornado’s No. 1 Drew Matlick was the low medalist shooting an 80. Jude Smith (Weir) and Logan Huffman (Fairmont Senior) shot 81s, and Noah Broadwater (Keyser) and Blake Hunt (East Fairmont) shot 82s.
The top two teams and the top two players not on qualifying teams advance to the Class AA state championship next week at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia, so Smith and Hunt also made the cut.
In addition to Matlick’s and Broadwater’s rounds, Owen Sweitzer shot a 91 and Evan Ack a 97 for Keyser. Fairmont Senior’s score was comprised of Huffman (81), Landen Barkley (84), Caden Musgrove (92) and Tristan Wolford (94).
East Fairmont and North Marion tied for third in the team competition at 270, followed by Grafton at 285, Frankfort at 296, Berkeley Springs at 305, Weir at 310 and Oak Glen at 323.
Moorefield takes Class A, Region II title
MOOREFIELD W.Va. — Moorefield and East Hardy finished first and second on Monday at the Class A, Region II tournament to qualify for the Class A state tournament next week.
The Yellow Jackets won the regional competition by shooting a 241, followed by the Cougars at 259, Petersburg at 267, Trinity at 292 and Pendleton County at 304.
Moorefield’s JJ Carr was the low medalist with a 78, finishing just ahead of teammate James Williams, who carded a 79. Tyler Miller also shot an 84 and Isaac Rumer a 107 for the Yellow Jackets.
The East Hardy team score was comprised of JW Teets (80), Jordan Teets (89), Nate Smith (90) and Levi Mongold (102).
Lucas Riggleman and John Minnich were the top finishers from Petersburg with rounds of 81 and 90, respectively.
Southern tops field at Oakland GC
OAKLAND — Hank Lewis shot a 37 to lead Southern past Allegany, Northern, Frankfort and Fort Hill at the Oakland Golf Club last Thursday.
Southern shot a 169 to take the top spot, followed by Allegany (194), Northern (213), Frankfort (215) and Fort Hill (265).
Lewis, the low medalist, was complemented by Levi Campbell at 43, Brayden Upole at 44 and Brady Canfield at 45 for Southern. Allegany’s Griffin Madden shot a 42, Sean Brady ended with a 45, Daniel Reed garnered a 51 and Josef Sneathen tallied a 56.
Ayla Speicher and Landan Bolden finished at 52, Luke Wilburn shot a 45 and Luke Brenneman a 55 for Northern. Frankfort’s Bryson Moorehead shot a 41, Keegan Bennett a 53, Landon Catlett a 58 and Ethan Gattens a 63.
Fort Hill’s score was comprised of Kenny Martin (63), Landen Colangelo (65), Kaylee Kisamore (67) and John Pereira (70).
Southern, Allegany, Northern and Fort Hill compete in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference championship at Oakland Country Club on Thursday at 9 a.m.
The regional tournament is at Black Rock in Hagerstown on Monday at 9 a.m.
