FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Drew Matlick was the low medalist, shooting a 78 to lead Keyser to the Class AA Region I championship on Monday at Green Hills Country Club.
Matlick’s score was four strokes better than Berkeley Springs’ Sara Vera at 82 and North Marion’s Evans Hall, and five better than the Fairmont Senior duo of Logan Huffman and Landon Barkley, who both shot an 83, two of multiple golfers who shot an 83.
Keyser sophomore Noah Broadwater was second on the team at 83, and Dylan Wilson finished just under 90 at 89. Evan Ack was fourth on the Tornado at 103 to help punch the team’s ticket to the state tournament after a team score of 250.
“This was the ultimate team win,” said Keyser head coach Josh Blowe. “For Drew to shoot a 78 and be low medalist of the tourney is a major accomplishment. Noah played steady like he has all year and Dylan shot his best 18-hole score of the season. Evan fought hard all day long.”
North Marion will also go after a second-place finish, with all four of its golfers finishing in double-digits for a team score of 256.
Frankfort finished tied for fifth at 282, led by Chase McCoy’s 86. Landon Moreland also finished in double-digits at 95, while Bryson Lane shot a 101 and Keegan Bennett a 103.
In Class A Region II at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Clarksburg, Jarrett Carr had the second-lowest score to lead a trio of Moorefield golfers with sub-90 scores, as the Yellow Jackets punched their ticket to state a year after finishing as runner-up last year.
Carr, who shot a 79, was only bested by Notre Dame’s Anthony Rogers, who finished as low medalist at 78, as Notre Dame also advanced with a second-place finish at 269.
The Yellow Jackets finished comfortably in first place with a team score of 247. Ryan McGregor’s 82 was the third-best score of any competitor, while Karson Reed’s 86 was fourth-best. William Barb rounded out the team scoring with a 105.
Petersburg finished sixth at 319 and was led by Samantha Colaw’s 98.
The state tournament will be played Oct. 5-6 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
