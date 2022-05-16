It’s been a year in the making. After a school record 30 wins and a 9-1 victory over Grafton for the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 title, Keyser will get another shot at Oak Glen for a spot in Charleston.
The Golden Tornado fell in last year’s three-game series in three air-tight bouts. A Keyser series win would give the squad its first trip to the state tournament since 2012, the school’s only to date.
Keyser (30-3) opens the series at Oak Glen (24-2) on Monday at 5 p.m.
“It’s gonna be similar to last year,” Keyser head coach Chris Shoemaker said. “Good pitching is going to dominate, probably low-scoring games. There will be a big hit probably or a mistake in the field that will propel one or the other.”
Keyser will see some familiar faces. The Oak Glen pitching duo of Maddie McKay and Lizzie Kell are back and as dominant as ever.
McKay, a Toledo commit, has yet to be beaten this year and carries a 15-0 record, 0.64 ERA and 129 strikeouts on 87 2/3 innings pitched. Kell has a 1.36 ERA in 46 1/3 frames.
“Kell works away from right-handed batters from the left side, and McKay works away with her breaking ball,” Shoemaker said. “Speed-wise, they’re not anything different than we’ve seen this year, but they have good spins and location.
“The difference-maker is going to be putting the ball in play. We struck out 42 times in three games last year, that’s like 63% of the time. We’ve been working on laying off the rise ball. Having not seen a really good rise ball last year, that was the impact of that.”
To prepare for facing hard-throwing pitchers late in the year, Keyser made sure to see better arms throughout the year like Abi Britton (Allegany), Becca Muslow (Jefferson), Franchesca Alvaro (Robert C. Byrd), Kendyll Cahill (Groveport-Madison), Ally Myers (Fort Hill) and Sammy Colaw (Petersburg).
“We tried to play the better pitchers this year,” Shoemaker said. “Batting practice this week, we’ve tried to do some things to prepare. Pitching and defense will keep us in games, that’s been our staple this year.
“But to win the series, we have to put the ball in play and put pressure on their defense. Make them catch it and throw them out.”
Keyser does have one big reinforcement in the form of freshman Rylee Mangold. The right-hander has been one of the most dominant in the area with a 13-2 record and 1.47 ERA in 85 2/3 innings.
Along with Charity Wolfe, who is 16-1 with a 2.12 ERA in 92 2/3 frames, the Golden Tornado’s rotation is every bit as good.
The Golden Tornado will also boast the series’ best hitter. Alexa Shoemaker is batting .600 through 100 at-bats — she has eight home runs and an area-leading 53 runs batted in.
Tayler Likens, Morgan Pratt, Averi Everline, Wolfe, Aly Smith and Mangold all hit at least .300.
McKay leads Oak Glen with a .507 average, and she has seven home runs and 34 RBIs this season. Oak Glen has a .355 team average and scores 8.3 runs a game; Keyser bats .353 and plates 9.55 runs a night.
In other playoff softball action, Petersburg (16-2) opens a three-game series with Doddridge County (26-7) at home on Monday for the Class A, Region II championship.
In Maryland, Allegany (13-0) hosts Mountain Ridge (3-16) and Fort Hill (12-6) hosts Northern (4-14) in Class 1A West Region I semifinal games. Both contests have a first pitch of 4 p.m.
