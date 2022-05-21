KEYSER, W.Va. — After staving off elimination three times in three days to take the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 title, Keyser is two wins away from the state tournament.
The Golden Tornado (17-9) kick off a best-of-three series with Fairmont Senior (19-8) for the region crown at home on Monday at 5 p.m.
Keyser captured its first section title since 2014 by edging Frankfort, 7-5 and 7-6, on back-to-back days two weeks ago. The two contests were part of a stretch of five games in five days.
A loss to the Falcons on Tuesday of that week put Keyser in the loser’s bracket before it clawed its way out with victories over Grafton and Frankfort in elimination games to force a deciding game on Friday.
Once again, the Golden Tornado had the odds stacked against them, needing to overcome a 5-3 seventh-inning deficit to force extras, but they leveled the score. After Frankfort regained the lead in the top of the eighth, Noah Broadwater sent the Tornado faithful into a frenzy with a walk-off, two-run home run with two outs.
Fairmont Senior had a much easier go of it in its section, beating East Fairmont, 10-1; North Marion, 11-8; and Weir, 7-2, to sweep Region I, Section 1.
Keyser logs a batting average of .326, scores 8.85 runs a game and its pitching staff has an earned-run average of 3.59.
Evan Jenkins has been the workhorse for the Golden Tornado on the bump with a 5-2 record and 3.27 ERA on 55 hits in 51 1/3 innings of work with 47 Ks and 19 walks.
Noah Broadwater (2-4) sports a 2.69 earned-run average on 24 hits in 28 2/3 frames with 28 strikeouts and 16 free passes.
Seth Healy leads the Tornado line-up with a .403 average with seven doubles, three triples, a home run, 29 runs batted in and 32 runs scored. Sammy Bradfield also hits .400, clubbing 12 doubles, four triples and a home run to go along with 18 RBIs and 43 runs.
Caden Youngblood (4) and Broadwater (3) lead the team in home runs.
Fairmont Senior bats .363 as a team, averages 10 runs a game and has an earned-run average of 3.68. The Polar Bears boast a pair of talented starting pitchers in Mayson Jack (4-1) and Sammy Viani (5-0).
Jack has been dominant this season, posting a 2.40 ERA in 43 2/3 innings of work giving up 32 hits with 57 strikeouts and 18 walks. Viani isn’t too far off with a 2.48 earned-run average in 36 2/3 frames on 38 hits, 49 Ks and 26 free passes.
Offensively, Fairmont Senior is led by Gunner Riley and Evan Dennison. Riley has 46 hits in 95 at-bats (.484) with 19 extra-base hits, Dennison is 38 of 82 this year (.463) and is tied for the team lead with seven home runs. Gavin Blair also has seven big flies.
Game 2 will of the three-game set will take place at Fairmont Senior on Tuesday at 5 p.m. If necessary, the squads will play a winner-take-all Game 3 at Keyser on Wednesday.
