KEYSER, W.Va. — A year after falling just short of the state tournament, Keyser picked up right where it left off with a pair of 15-0 routs — both no-hitters — over Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon.
In Game 1, Alexa Shoemaker went 3 for 4 with a home run, drove in four runs and scored three times herself. The Tornado displayed an impressive eye at the plate, drawing nine walks to score 15 runs despite only tallying five hits.
Morgan Pratt, Rylee Mangold, Tayler Likens and Laurren Annable all walked twice each.
In the circle, all-area pitcher Charity Wolfe tossed a perfect game in three innings of work, striking out eight of the nine batters she faced. The Golden Tornado scored nine runs in the third to walk off Hampshire.
Mangold tossed a no-hitter of her own in game two, striking out 11 in four innings of work. The only hitter that reached did so on an error.
Averi Everline had the big bat for Keyser with a grand slam. Pratt went 3 for 3 with a double and three runs out of the lead-off spot, Aly Smith hit a double and a single to drive in three runs, Wolfe went 2 for 3 with three ribbies, and Annable laced a double.
Keyser (2-0) hosts East Fairmont on Saturday at noon and Frankfort later in the day at 4 p.m. Hampshire (0-2) is at Musselman today at 6 p.m. and hosts Berkeley Springs tomorrow at 4 p.m.
