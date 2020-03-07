SHORT GAP, W.Va — When Frankfort's Will Toye converted an old-fashion three-point play to draw the score level at 57-all with 27.9 seconds left, and then Shawn See missed a pair of chances to win the game at the line for Keyser to close out regulation, it would've been understandable if the Golden Tornado had folded.
Keyser had led nearly wire-to-wire, but a furious Falcon comeback — fueled by Jansen Knotts, who willed a squad that had four starters foul out with an incredible 37-point effort — put all the pressure on the visiting underdogs as the game went to overtime.
But the Golden Tornado didn't panic and See found redemption with a clutch put-back that gave his squad a two-possession lead late in the second overtime, as Keyser held on to get by Frankfort, 71-70, to win the West Virginia Class AA, Region I, Section 1 championship on Friday.
"It's just a never-quit attitude," Keyser head coach John Haines Jr. said. "We've had our backs against the wall the whole second half of the season. They're playing team basketball and having fun. Everybody's getting along and they're buying in."
The Golden Tornado had plenty of chances to win the game both in regulation and the first overtime. In the initial extra period, they led 60-58 with under a minute remaining. Knotts got fouled, however, and drilled both attempts to tie it up, and Keyser failed to win it on its final possession.
And before that, the Golden Tornado led at the end of each of the first three quarters, maintaining a 48-40 lead early in the final quarter before an admirable effort by Knotts and the Frankfort reserves gave the fans some free basketball.
Still, even with all the missed opportunities to close it out earlier, Haines' faith in his squad never wavered.
"They're a senior-led team, and I just told them, 'We don't quit.' And we never do," Haines said. "We should've probably won at the end of the fourth quarter but it went to overtime. We had some seniors in at the end, (Ryan) Shoemaker, all of them. Everyone contributed so it was a great night."
Fresh off a pair of wins over Petersburg and Grafton to get to this stage, Keyser came out of the gates hot.
Logan Proud paced the Golden Tornado early by scoring all of his five points in the opening minutes, bookended by a three-point play after getting fouled on a made jumper. Keyser came out to a 15-6 lead and led by a pair following the opening quarter.
Shawn See was a force in the first half. The senior scored a team-high 10 points and shot 4 for 5 from the line before the break — he finished with 20 to lead Keyser.
"It never fazes him," Haines said. "He's a force to be reckoned with and he's carried us all year inside. I'm just proud of him. ... He just has that mentality to go out, have fun, try to win games."
The one thing a short-handed Frankfort team couldn't afford was to get in foul trouble. With JJ Blank sitting on the sideline with a boot on his right foot and crutches, the Falcons were already without a key player.
Frankfort head coach Scott Slider views the senior as the most significant cog of his squad.
"He's the heart and soul of our team," Slider said. "The kids love him, they'd follow him through a brick wall if that's what he said to do. Every game that we've played without him, we've played well because other kids have stepped up. ... Tonight we just fell one short."
Unfortunately for Slider and his team, the fouls started to stack up. Starters Chris Kenney and David Blanco were in and out of the lineup during the opening half, and Isaiah Knotts picked up his fourth personal during the third frame. The trio of senior starters all fouled out during regulation, and they were joined by Mason Davis on the sideline after he fouled out in the second overtime.
All-in-all, the Falcons were called for 39 team fouls, affording Keyser 64 attempts from the free-throw line compared to just 36 tries for Frankfort.
With a bevy of reserves on the floor, the Falcons trailed 46-40 entering the decider.
"When four of your starters are sitting on the bench, fouled out of a ballgame because the whistles were blown so many times," Slider said, "and I'm not saying that we didn't foul, by my god they could've called so many more fouls on them as well. But that didn't lose the ballgame for us."
The person who benefitted the most from the tightly officiated contest was Shoemaker. The Keyser senior went 16 for 22 from the foul line by himself to finish with 19 points, as the savvy guard didn't shy away from contact.
"Ryan's a leader and he puts this team on his back and he carries them all the way through," Haines said. "He wanted the ball in his hands at the end."
PJ Kennedy went 13 for 15 from the line for 18 points to join See and Shoemaker in double figures.
On the other side of the floor, Knotts was essentially tasked with winning the game himself on the offensive end for an undermanned Frankfort.
Knotts tallied 37 points on 10 field goals — four from beyond the arc — and 13 for 15 from the charity stripe, as he orchestrated the late flurry to bring the Falcons to within striking distance in the closing moments of regulation before Toye sent it to overtime.
"He can score inside, outside, he's just a phenomenal player," Slider said. "He has so much ability. A lot of times it's not respected. I feel like there are times he can be going to the foul line more, but he just plays so hard. He only sat 40-some seconds tonight, so his efforts are unspeakable really. It's just amazing what he gives us."
But Keyser just had too much balance in the later stages of the contest with five different scorers in the overtime periods. See made the crucial bucket in the second extra frame to go up 64-60, before Shoemaker hit a pair of foul shots to ward off enough another would-be comeback try by Knotts, who brought it to within one before the Golden Tornado stood tough to prevent a final shot.
In the wake of Keyser's biggest win of the season, Haines isn't satisfied yet. The coach has said from the start of the playoffs that his team is motivated by revenge, and the next stop on the Golden Tornado (18-7) redemption tour comes at home against North Marion on Thursday.
"It's been on our minds since we went and beat Grafton, now we beat Frankfort, it's redemption," He said. "North Marion beat us in the regular season. It's a home regional final game at Tornado Alley, what else could we ask for."
Frankfort (20-4) heads to Fairmont Senior for its regional matchup on Thursday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
