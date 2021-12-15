PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Keyser erased a two-point end of the first quarter deficit with an 18-12 second quarter and put up 20 in the third to pull away from host Petersburg 60-48 Tuesday evening.
Balanced scoring helped the Golden Tornado to their second victory in three games as three players eclipsed double figures led by Noah Broadwater's 16 points. He had three baskets including two 3-pointers and he was sharp at the free-throw line, making 8 of 10. Seth Healy and Mike Schell each scored 10 points and Hunter Van Pelt, Jacob Weinrich and Sammy Bradfield all finished with six. Van Pelt dished out eight assists.
The Vikings (0-2) were led by Slade Saville's 17 points. He had five baskets, including three of the team's nine 3-pointers and was 50% at the line, hitting of 4 of 8 attempts. William Van Meter scored 12 points, hitting three 3s and with a 2-pointer and 1 of 2 free throws. Peyton Day scored nine and Logan Thorne finished with five.
Keyser (2-1) led 31-27 at halftime after entering the second quarter down two, 15-13. Their 20-10 third quarter put them up by 14, 51-37, going into the final eight minutes.
Keyser dominated the junior varsity game, 62-29. Josh Shoemaker led with 11 points, Chase Davis added eight and Patrick Liller had seven. Petersburg's Peyton Ingler scored 12 and Zalon Barrick had seven.
The Golden Tornado will host Frankfort on Friday in a tripleheader. The freshman game will get things started at 4:15 p.m., followed by the junior varsity at 6 and the varsity at 7:30. Petersburg visits Northern on Monday.
