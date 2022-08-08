VIENNA, W.Va. — Keyser placed 13th out of 29 schools at the Parkersburg Country Club High School Invitational Monday, an event on the Callaway Junior Tour.
Noah Broadwater was the highest-placing Golden Tornado with an 8-over 81, finishing in a tie for 16th in the individual competition. Drew Matlick shot an 87 (tied for 36th), Evan Ack a 95 (75th) and Owen Sweitzer a 101 (tied for 84) to round out the card for Keyser, which ended with a 44-over 263.
Cabell Midland placed first in the team competition with a 17-over 236. Winfield was three strokes back in second place, and Linsly took bronze with a 242.
Parkersburg South's Parker Vannoy was the low-medalist with a 1-under 72. Cabell Midland slotted two golfers in the top five — Taylor Sargent, 3-over 76 (tied for second) and Jack Michael, 4-over 77 (tied for fourth).
Keyser will compete in another tournament on the Callaway Junior Tour on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Oglebay Resort.
