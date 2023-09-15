BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Keyser scored 48 unanswered points to start the game to pound Berkeley Springs, 54-14, on Friday night at Morgan Field.
Keyser scored touchdowns on its first five drives and Tommy Nash made a 22-yard field goal to lead 38-0 at halftime.
Jack Stanislawczyk found the end zone first on a 22-yard scamper with 10:17 to play in the first quarter, followed by first-period touchdowns runs of 52 yards by Keith Lawrence (8:22), eight by Josh Shoemaker (4:01) and 15 by Kaii Kingman (7:54).
Logan Rotruck made it five different ball carriers to find the end zone when the Keyser quarterback found pay-dirt on an eight-yard run with 7:54 on the second-quarter clock.
Keyser also had key plays on defense and special teams.
Chase Davis intercepted a pass on Berkeley Springs’ first series, Jullian Pattison forced a fumble recovered by Wyatt Murray, and Grayson Lambka blocked an Indians punt.
Keyser was able to rotate younger backs Addison Bradford, Owen Rotruck, Quiz Bruny and Lucas Williamson late in the half thanks to its five-touchdown lead.
Nash, who was 5 for 6 on PATs, added a 30-yard field goal with 6:12 to play in the third quarter, and Bradford scored his first varsity touchdown on a 12-yard run with 4:20 left to give Keyser a 48-0 lead entering the fourth.
Berkeley Springs got on the scoreboard in the fourth with a five-yard touchdown run by Jonah Kirk with 9:51 left. Corbin Duckworth fell on a Keyser fumble in the end zone for the Tornado’s final touchdown.
Aiden Cain added another Berkeley Springs touchdown on Keyser’s second-team defense with a five-yard TD run with 4:35 left.
Keyser (2-1) is at Hampshire next Friday at 7 p.m.
