KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 3 Keyser pulled away late, scoring six runs in the fifth to beat Oak Glen 10-1 in Game 1 of the Class AA, Region I finals on Monday.
The Golden Tornado (19-5) combined for 10 hits over the final two innings.
“We just played the game we’ve been playing the last few weeks,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “We put the ball in play, had good pitching and played pretty good defense.”
The Golden Bears (13-11) were shutout for the final six innings.
With a runner on in the top of the first, a throwing error at third base brought in a run to give Oak Glen a 1-0 lead.
“We had a little boo-boo there, should’ve been out of the inning,” Rohrbaugh said. “We bounced back, player came right back and the next ball’s right at him. Throws out the runner for the third out so we’re good to go.”
Keyser responded in the third inning when Evan Jenkins led off the inning with a base hit. After Noah Broadwater singled, Seth Healy drove him in to tie the game at 1.
A groundout would give the Tornado a 2-1 lead.
One of the keys for the Tornado the first few innings was their pitching and defense. Jenkins earned the win and threw three straight 1-2-3 innings.
“You don’t wanna give them baserunners,” Rohrbaugh said. “As long as they don’t have baserunners, they can’t score. We’ll take 1-2-3 all seven innings.”
Keyser had four hits through the first four innings. The Tornado combined for six in the fifth inning and scored six runs.
After Bubba Bean singled, Broadwater doubled for a RBI. Caden Youngblood doubled off the left center fence driving in another run.
“We were hitting the ball, putting the ball in play,” Rohrbaugh said. “But we were hitting the ball at people a lot of times or just missing it. Second time through the lineup, they started barreling the ball more.”
Up 4-1, Patrick Liller singled off the glove of a fielder to bring in another run.
After an intentional walk loaded the bases with one out, Shoemaker drove in two with a base hit up the middle.
After batting around and with a 7-1 lead, the Tornado completed a double steal as Chase Davis scored from third while Jenkins stole second.
“That’s the purpose of doing it,” Rohrbaugh said. “Even if you don’t score, it gets you two guys in scoring position.”
Keyser added to its lead in the sixth with a pair of runs. Broadwater doubled and scored on a Healy double down the right field line.
Jenkins went the distance, allowing three hits and one unearned run with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
“I still have my entire bullpen,” Rohrbaugh said of the complete game. “If we can get the job done tomorrow, we don’t need anyone for a few days. That helped us in the sectionals, we played three games and pitched three guys. Anytime you do that, you’re always setting yourself up.”
Broadwater led Keyser with three hits while Healy, Liller and Davis each had a pair. Broadwater hit two doubles and Davis stole two bases.
Jered Hissam went five innings for the Bears, allowing 10 hits, eight runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
TJ Decapio allowed four hits and two runs in the sixth inning.
The teams will meet on Tuesday at Oak Glen at 5 p.m. A Keyser win would give the Golden Tornado its first region title in the 21st century.
“It means we’re going to Charleston,” Rohrbaugh said of a potential region title. “We’ll worry about that tomorrow.”
