KEYSER, W.Va. — On any given night, Keyser head coach Josh Blowe never knows who's going step up and be his team's leading scorer.
On Tuesday evening, it was Summer Reid's turn, as she led a balanced scoring attack with a game-high 12 points to help Keyser to its first state tournament berth since 2014 as the Golden Tornado defeated Wheeling Central Catholic, 48-30, in the Class AAA Region I co-final.
"We are a legit nine, 10 deep," said Blowe. "We've had nine leading scorers this year. That's unheard of for a team, especially in this area. Nine leading scorers, that's great. Very happy. We got to this point (with) balance, defense, hustle, and that's what won tonight — balance, defense, hustle."
The Tornado established dominance on both ends of the floor from the get-go, with Friday night's hero, Maddy Broadwater — she sank a putback at the buzzer to down Hampshire, 42-41, in the section title game — getting the game's first basket at the 5:54 mark.
After a stop, Reid capped off a possession that included multiple Keyser offensive rebounds with an offensive board of her own before getting a putback to fall.
"We've been preaching it," Blowe said of the offensive rebounding. "On offense, we attack really well, and we have been doing that the last couple of weeks."
The Golden Tornado continued to swarm to the ball on defense, as Reid on the other end knocked down a 3-pointer in the left corner at the 4:05 mark for a 7-0 lead.
Lily Vogrin got a jumper to fall for the Maroon Knights to end the run, but Reid responded with back-to-back layups for a nine-point lead — Keyser led 12-4 at the end of one.
The Tornado fed off the raucous atmosphere early behind a fiery student section on their defensive end of the floor, which translated into high-intensity action on the other end.
"Cannot say enough about our students, our community, our faculty and administration here," Blowe said. "Outstanding crowd. Unbelievable. I didn't even dream the crowd would be this big. It was awesome. It was so loud in here. The girls loved it, and they fed off that energy. We needed every bit of it."
Keyser kept the intensity up in the second quarter and held an eight-point advantage through the 3:32 mark, 17-9, when Valerie Downing got a traditional three-point play for WCC.
The Golden Tornado responded with a 9-0 run with a jumper at the right elbow from Averi Everline — Keyser's second-leading scorer with 11 points — followed by a 3-pointer from Reid in the corner, a floater from Alexa Shoemaker and a layup 50 seconds before the break from Maddie Harvey as Keyser led 26-11 at the break.
"Watching film, we knew our strength would be pressure and try to get up and down the floor a good bit," Blowe said. "We don't always play that way. We felt tonight that was our best chance at success and we did a good job with that, especially early on. I thought we set the tone. We finished the deal. We did get kind of lazy there in the middle, but we picked it back up in the fourth quarter."
Harvey, who finished with seven points, paced the Tornado through the third quarter scoring five points for a 16-point lead, 39-23, entering the fourth.
Aly Smith, one of Keyser's six seniors, scored all seven of her points in the fourth, where the Golden Tornado outpaced Wheeling 9-7 to secure the victory.
"We have six seniors and the experience showed today, which was great," Blowe said. "Especially in that fourth quarter when we were trying to really slow things down. ... I can't be more proud of my girls. It's so awesome seeing them celebrate with the students, so awesome seeing them cut down the net. Like I said, eight years, it's been too long."
Shortly after the net was cut down, Keyser was announced as the No. 6 seed in next week's Class AAA state tournament in Charleston. It will play on Wednesday, March 9, at 9:30 a.m., against No. 3 seed North Marion, who pulled away from Hampshire in the second half in the other Region I co-final to claim an 81-54 victory on Tuesday night.
"Very special," Blowe said of making the state tournament with this group. "I mean (we) have six seniors, which is one of our biggest (senior) classes ever since I've been coaching. We have a lot of three-year starters. They deserve this more than anything. They put the hard work in, offseasons, during the season, film session, weight room — they put it all in. I want to mention my assistant coaches: Jeff Staggers, Matt Everline, Steven Amoroso, Chuck Taylor and Brooke Parrish. They put in a lot of time. ... This is so big for our program moving forward."
