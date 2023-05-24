KEYSER, W.Va. — For the first time since 1997, Keyser won the region title, defeating Oak Glen 9-3 on Wednesday in the Class AA, Region I title game to advance to the state semifinals in Charleston.
“All through the sectional and regional, our pitching staff has been on and above,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “I told them, the statement you made today was that yesterday was a fluke. They hit well and when we hit, usually good things happen.”
The Golden Tornado (20-6) quickly found themselves down in the first inning.
With runners on the corners, Chase Patterson sent a ball deep into left and just snuck it inside the foul pole for a three-run home run.
It gave the Golden Bears (14-11) a early 3-0 lead in the first. Oak Glen was shutout the rest of the game as Keyser starter Patrick Liller quickly settled in.
“Before the game I looked and said ‘you nervous?’,” Rohrbaugh said of his pregame talk with Liller. “He said ‘no.’ They hit it, let’s come back and throw the next pitch. He stayed right after it. That says a lot about him.”
The Tornado quickly answered in the bottom of the first. Seth Healy tripled down the right field line and scored on a throwing error the next play.
A single by Logan Rotruck allowed another run to score, also on a error. The runner was sent late at third base but still crossed the plate in time.
Josh Shoemaker sent one up the middle to tie the game at 3.
“They’re coming off the field in the bottom of the inning saying we haven’t hit yet,” Rohrbaugh said. “It’s our turn to hit, so they were ready to go. We’ve had adversity and that’s their trademark. Something goes wrong, you go to the next play.”
With two on in the second inning, Caden Youngblood hit a no-doubt three-run home run deep into left field to give the Tornado a 6-3 lead.
“It looked like a fastball, he didn’t throw it very hard,” Youngblood said. “It was inside, got around and pulled it down the line. A big momentum changer, had to get the team going. After they put up three, we needed to do something to get back in it.”
Keyser sealed it in the fourth inning with a pair of runs. Healy drove in a run on a base hit and Liller hit a infield single to shortstop for a RBI.
Up 8-3, the Tornado added another run in the fifth on a wild pitch.
“That’s what we wanted, to try and win every inning,” Rohrbaugh said. “That’s a scrappy team, they’re a good team. If we can add runs every inning and increase that lead, that’s great.”
Keyser’s defense held Oak Glen without a hit for five innings after the first inning. Preston Cole singled in the sixth and stole second base for the Bears first hit in five innings.
After TJ Decapio doubled to left, Josh Shoemaker threw a strike to home plate from left field to get the out and save a run.
“It takes the wind out of their sails,” Rohrbaugh said. “I’ve had it happen to us, it kinda brings their energy level back down. So it’s big.”
Liller went the distance for the Tornado, allowing four hits, three runs and four walks with five strikeouts.
“He’s a very mentally tough pitcher,” Rohrbaugh said. “He’s scrappy, does a good job.”
Keyser combined for 11 hits with four players recording multiple hits. Youngblood had two hits with the home run and four RBI.
Preston Cole went four innings for Oak Glen, allowing 10 hits, seven earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
Decapio went two innings, allowing one hit and one run with two strikeouts.
Keyser advances to the West Virginia State tournament next weekend in Charleston, West Virginia. The Tornado, seeded No. 2, faces No. 3 Shady Spring.
“These guys have been great all year,” Youngblood said. “They’ve had my back, I’ve had their back. We’re fighting as a team, we’re ready to go. Put everything out there every day and we’re gonna try and go and win something big.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.