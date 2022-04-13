KEYSER, W.Va. — With the sour taste still in Keyser’s mouth after seeing a six-run lead slip away at Hampshire, the Golden Tornado left Frankfort with that same revulsion on Wednesday.
Back-to-back home runs erased a 6-2 Frankfort lead in the fifth, and then the wheels came off in the sixth. The Falcons committed three errors, walked three and hit two more in the penultimate frame, and Keyser blew the game open.
Behind nine unanswered runs, Keyser cooled off red-hot Frankfort to win, 11-6.
“It was kind of like it’s three games in one,” Golden Tornado head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “It was a tight game, and then they blew it open, and the third game we came back and kind of blew it open. It was kind of strange.
“Hampshire, we gave them seven unearned runs. Now the stars were aligned for us. I’d rather base hit a team to death and earn each run, but if you’re going to give them to me I’ll take all we can get.”
Frankfort, winners of 5 of 6 coming in, pushed into a season-high No. 4 in the Area Top 5 on Monday and into a tie with Keyser. Through five innings, the two teams were even off paper too.
With the score tied at six entering the sixth, Keyser generated the go-ahead run thanks to an E5, a catchable pop-up that found grass behind second and back-to-back walks.
Logan Rotruck then broke the game open with a good piece of two-strike hitting, shooting an off-speed pitch into right field to plate two more. Two more runs crossed on a pair of throwing errors by the catcher.
All-in-all, Frankfort made six errors and allowed five unearned runs to come in.
“We just gave them a baseball game,” Falcons head coach Matt Miller said. “Beginning of the game, the umpire set a tone in the first inning and gave them a run, and then we just couldn’t field the ball.
“They capitalized with hits when they needed them, hit two home runs, and they won.”
The first of those two dingers rocketed off the bat of Caden Youngblood, who subscribed to the Earl Weaver book of baseball with a three-run homer to dead center. One batter later, Rotruck served a solo shot of his own over the center-field fence.
Frankfort may have given the game away late, but Keyser hit itself back into it.
“We finally started being a little more patient and a little more disciplined at the plate, looking for a pitch they can hit,” Rohrbaugh said. “Not swinging at curveballs and stuff like that.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen (back-to-back homers) here. I can’t remember back-to-back even against us.”
Rotruck and Sammy Bradfield led Keyser with two hits apiece. Youngblood drove in a team-high four runs, Rotruck plated three and Seth Healy clubbed an RBI two-bagger in the third.
After Keyser stole a run in the first for a 1-0 edge, Frankfort tallied three runs in the second via an RBI groundout by Noah Raines and a two-run home run by Andrew Lynch over the left-field fence.
Keyser got one back in the third on Healy’s double that one-hopped the fence in left, but Frankfort countered with a three-spot in the fifth following four consecutive two-out singles to lead 6-2.
From there, Frankfort struggled to finish, and Keyser took advantage to improve to 5-3 on the year. The Falcons fell to 5-5.
“We gave them seven extra outs in the last two innings,” Miller said. “Not seven outs, when you give a team seven extra outs, you’re not going to win a game.
“The first two guys shouldn’t have been on base. We should’ve gotten the third out there, and then two throwing errors behind the plate. ... Complete collapse. If there’s a worse word than collapse we can use that.”
Peyton Clark, who entered the week third in the area in hitting with a .552 average, led Frankfort at the plate going 3 for 4. Brady Wilson and Jesse Hockaday tallied RBIs.
Cam Lynch was tabbed with the loss. Andrew Lynch started the game well for Frankfort allowing two runs on two hits in the first four frames before giving up back-to-back jacks in the fifth.
Evan Jenkins picked up the win, surrendering three runs (two earned) over the final three innings.
It won’t get any easier for Frankfort, as the Falcons host perennial power Jefferson on Thursday at 4 p.m. Keyser hosts the Legends Tournament on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.