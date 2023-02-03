BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Noah Broadwater scored a game-high 22 points as Keyser downed sectional rival Berkeley Springs, 65-44, on Thursday night.
The Golden Tornado led 11-8 after the first quarter, 31-21 at the half and 49-35 after three quarters. Broadwater did much of his damage at the line, making 10 of 10 foul shots.
Donovan Washington added 11 points, and 10 Keyser players scored.
Ty'mir Ross topped Berkeley Springs with 16 points. Gavin Young and Jacob Shekey finished with eight each.
Berkeley Springs won the junior varsity game, 45-37. Layton Valentine and Jace Courrier paced the Tornado with eight points each.
In the freshman game, Keyser won 50-20 behind 17 points from Grayson Lambka and 12 from Corbyn Duckworth.
Keyser is at Pendleton County on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Petersburg 58, Northern 37
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Peyton Tingler and Peyton Day combined for 38 points, and Petersburg pulled away from Northern on Thursday night with a 38-21 second half.
Tied at 10 after the first quarter, the Vikings (6-9) took a 20-16 edge into halftime and extended it to 35-23 after three periods.
Tingler ended with a game-high 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Day added 17, making four treys himself. Trace Rohrbaugh chipped in nine points for the Vikings, who made 10 3-pointers.
Ethan Sebold and Abe Schilpp topped Northern with 15 points apiece, but no other Husky scored more than three.
In the junior varsity game, Northern won 37-35.
The Huskies are at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 East Hardy 75, Pendleton County 58
BAKER, W.Va. — JW Teets topped a group of four Cougars to score in double figures, and No. 4 East Hardy downed Pendleton County on Thursday night for its ninth win in a row.
East Hardy (13-4), leading 50-43 after three quarters, outscored Pendleton County, 25-15, in the fourth to pull away. Teets made 11 of 12 free throws in the decider alone to push his scoring total to 25 points.
Nate Smith (19 points), Ashton Haslacker (12) and Dawson Price (11) were the Cougars' other double-digit scorers.
Clayton Kisamore ended with 17 points to top Pendleton County, followed by Chase Owens with 16 and Josiah Kimble with 11.
East Hardy takes on Clay-Battelle at South Harrison on Saturday.
