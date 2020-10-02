Keyser routs Hampshire

KEYSER, W.Va. — It was just one of those nights for Hampshire at Keyser on Friday.
Trailing 54-0 late in the fourth quarter, a pass from Trojan backup QB Easton Shanholtz soared high over a receiver's head and looked destined to hit the turf. The ball somehow ricocheted off a Golden Tornado defender's foot, bouncing perfectly into the hands of defensive back Seth Sions.
Everyone — Sions and referees included — stood in disbelief for what seemed like ages, but the unrelenting football gods had spoken, and the ball was intercepted.
Keyser, meanwhile, was unstoppable on the offensive side of the ball, converting five straight drives for touchdowns to start the second half. With a pair of rushing scores from Drae Allen and Gavin Root — who added two more through the air — the Golden Tornado routed the Trojans, 54-0 to improve to 4-1.
"Our defense finally came to play like they're capable of playing," Keyser head coach Derek Stephen said. "Hampshire was scrappy, they were a good team. I don't think the score indicates how good they were. My hat's off to them."
The Golden Tornado, who came into Friday in a three-way tie for No. 8 in the WVSSAC Class AA power ratings, probably didn't circle the matchup coming into the year. Yet, Hampshire has been a surprise following wins over Buckhannon-Upshur and Brooke in consecutive weeks, boosting them to the No. 13 spot in Class AAA.
The Trojans took a couple of steps up in competition in Keyser, and it showed.
Hampshire was held to only 132 yards and nine first downs to the Golden Tornado's 506 and 30.
Allen had the big night for Keyser rushing the football with 141 yards on 16 carries. Both of his touchdowns came in the second half, as the power back eventually ground down the Hampshire defense for scores of two and 14 yards in the third quarter.
"He ran hard tonight," Stephen said. "It wasn't the game he's had the last couple weeks where he's been in the endzone multiple times, but his hard-nosed running, breaking tackles, he wears people down. He only gets better as the game goes.
With the Golden Tornado boasting a 47-0 lead entering the fourth quarter, Stephen had the luxury of putting in the second-stringers on offense to get them reps. Healy replaced Gavin Root, who completed 6 of 10 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and 11 different ballcarriers had carries.
Anthony Mele didn't take the field before the final 12 minutes, yet he tallied 37 yards on 7 carries and notched the final touchdown of the night on a one-yard run up the middle.
"We've been lucky to have some big wins and have some big numbers on offense," Stephen said. "So we've been able to spread the wealth around. It doesn't always look as good (when the backups come in), but we're able to spread the ball around and get everyone involved."
Zion Powell only had five carries for 29 yards, but his 57-yard receiving TD on a screen pass from Root was the longest score for either side Friday. Hunter VanPelt was second on the team with 60 yards on 7 carries; Root notched 53 on 6 chances.
As a team, Keyser had 389 yards on 57 carries.
Sammy Bradfield had a solid performance on both sides of the ball. He ended the night with 5 carries for 38 yards, one of which went for 13 yards to the house, and caught 4 passes for 47 through the air. His first catch of the game was Keyser's first score, a 25-yarder from Root.
On defense, Bradfield picked off Hampshire starting quarterback Alex Hott in the endzone to stall the Trojans' best drive, which went 63 yards before being stymied by the turnover.
Hott started off well throwing for 106 yards in the first half, but he missed on 11 of his final 13 passes before getting replaced by Shanholtz. Trevor Sardo was Hamphire's best player Friday with 8 catches for 72 yards. Christain Hicks added 44 yards on three catches.
The running game never got going for the Trojans, who finished with just 26 yards on 27 carries. In the second half, the team from Romney only gained 11 yards through the air but lost as much on the ground for zero yards of offense. Its only first down after leaving the halftime locker room came via a penalty.
"We just got out-physicalled," Hampshire head coach Aaron Rule said. "We didn't have a very good week of practice, and they just came out and dominated us on both sides of the ball. On the defensive line and on the offensive line.
We just couldn't get anything started, and even when we did we shot ourselves in the foot with a penalty or a dropped ball. Something uncharacteristic of what we've been doing the last two games."
The Trojans fall to 2-3 and take on Petersburg at home next week.
Keyser hopes to take the momentum from Friday's dominating performance on the road against Point Pleasant.
"We've gotta keep improving on all sides of the ball and keep getting better on defense," Stephen said. "We've got a tall task going against Point Pleasant next week. Long bus trip, we're going to have to work on traveling a little better because we didn't do that last time (against Oak Glen)."
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal
