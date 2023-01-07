HEGESVILLE, W.Va. — Averi Everline scored a game-high 17 points, and Keyser cruised past Hedgesville, 46-25, on Saturday.
Keyser (6-3) led 22-4 after the first quarter, 35-9 at the half and 39-18 after three. Kiya Kesner tallied seven points and Autumn Kerchner scored six. Amelia Fouch paced Hedgesville with six points.
The Golden Tornado is at Fort Hill (3-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Calvary 42 Cumberland Valley 40
CRESAPTOWN — Bethany Carrington and Emmy Wilson both notched double doubles, and Calvary edged Cumberland Valley on Friday night.
Cumberland Valley’s makenna Morris drilled a midrange jumper to put her side up by a one with 39 seconds left. Carrington made a pair of foul shots on the other end to give the Eagles the lead for good, and Madie Robinette secured a rebound on the ensuing defensive possession to secure the win.
“Something clicked in the fourth,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “They just got tired of getting beat, and all five gave it their all. All five made great plays on offense and all five played great defense.
“Tonight was all about the team, and it will be all about the team if we are going to continue this.”
Calvary (4-5) had a 12-7 lead after the first quarter and 20-18 at the half before Cumberland Valley took a 29-24 edge into the fourth period.
Carrington tallied 14 points, 14 rebounds and five steals, and Wilson garnered 13 points and 13 rebounds. Ava Strawderman had eight points and six rebounds, Sydney Weeks ended with six points, five rebounds and five steals and Robinette finished with one point and five rebounds.
Victoria Price and Makenna Morris topped Cumberland Valley with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Calvary is at Broadfording on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Berlin 54 No. 3 Allegany 37
BERLIN, Pa. — Olivia Looker and Avery Miller combined to score 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as Allegany lost at Berlin Brothersvalley Thursday evening.
Looker finished with a team-high 14 points, hitting two of the Campers’ five 3-pointers. Miller had four baskets with one 3 and was 4 of 5 from the line.
Berlin had three players score in double figures and almost had a fourth as Gracie Sechler scored a game-high 16 points on five baskets and she was perfect on six attempts at the line. Ashley Brant added 14 points, Jenny Countryman had 13 and Peyton Grenke scored eight.
Berlin (8-1) never trailed at the breaks, leading 18-8, 30-19 and 46-31 and made 20 field goals to Allegany’s 11. The Campers had five 3-pointers to Berlin’s four — all from Brant.
Berlin missed only one free throw in 11 attempts while Allegany was 10 of 17.
Allegany (6-3) hosts Hampshire on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the junior varsity game starting things at 5:30. Berlin hosts Greensburg Central Catholic on Monday at 6 p.m.
Spring Mills 88 No. 2 Petersburg 34
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Five Spring Mills players finished in double figures to fuel to dominating performance on Saturday against Petersburg.
The Vikings (6-4) were without All-Area guard Kennedy Kaposy for the second straight game after she suffered a knee injury against Tucker County last week. Braylee Corbin led the Petersburg effort with 15 points.
For Spring Mills, Faith Bush scored 13 points, Mya Griffin and Reagan Edsell added 12, Olivia Bolduc chipped in 11 and Ella Hawkins tallied 10.
Petersburg hosts Moorefield on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.