OAKLAND — After a tight first half, Keyser pulled away from Southern, 61-46, on Friday night behind a game-high 17 points from Maddy Broadwater.
The Tornado led 23-20 at the break, and they scored 22 points from six different scorers in the third quarter alone to open up the game. Broadwater led the way with eight third-period points and Averi Everline added six in the frame.
Leading 45-35 entering the decider, Keyser outscored Southern, 16-11, to further its lead and sweep the season series over the Rams.
Keyser, who improved to 15-7 with the win, made 19 of 27 free throws. Broadwater made 11 of 12 herself. Maddie Harvey and Alexa Shoemaker finished with nine points each, Everline scored eight, and Summer Reid and Aly Smith garnered seven each.
Maggie Nickel was Southern’s high scorer with 15 points. Carly Wilt contributed 14 and Kelcie Dixon joined the pair in double figures with 10.
Southern (4-15) hosts No. 5 Mountain Ridge (11-6) tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Keyser will host the winner of Wednesday’s Berkeley Springs at Hampshire Class AAA, Region 1, Section II semifinal game in the section championship game on Friday night.
Petersburg 58 Charleston Catholic 38
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — In a rematch of last season’s Class AA state quarterfinal game, Petersburg had a much easier time with Charleston Catholic on Friday night.
The Vikings used a lopsided 19-7 second quarter to lead 29-17 at the half, and they outscored the Irish, 29-21, in the second half to win pulling away.
Last April, Petersburg defeated Charleston Catholic, 49-46, in the Vikings’ first trip to the Civic Center since 2007, but Mickala Taylor, Kennedy Kaposy and Braylee Corbin finished in double figures to lead a rout in the rematch.
Taylor tallied a team-high 20 points, followed by Kaposy with 14 and Corbin at 13. Mackenzie Kitzmiller added six points, and Sadie Dayton chipped in three and Abby Alt added a pair.
Charleston Catholic was paced by Annie Cimino and Amelia Kirby, who both garnered 12 points. Kayla Lucas finished with six and Katherine Skinner tacked on four.
Petersburg (17-4) hosts Moorefield (5-16) tomorrow at 7 p.m. in the Class AA, Region 2, Section I semifinals.
Calvary 57 Turkeyfoot 55
CONFLUENCE, Pa. — Calvary got back on track thanks to a game-winning jumper by Izzy Kendall to top Turkeyfoot in a thriller.
The Eagles trailed by three with 1:06 left. After a pair of Emmy Wilson free throws, Calvary got the ball back with a five-second call on the Turkeyfoot inbounds.
The play was drawn up for Bethany Carrington — who had a monster 24-point, 29-rebound performance — but Carrington was double-teamed and kicked it out to Kendall for the game-winning 10-foot baseline jumper.
“It was a rough game, literally,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “I’ve never seen so many shots just thrown up and half-court shots going in. I thought it was just going to be one of those games, but our girls took the rough game and all those crazy shots and finally gutted it out.
“They got a fire in them the last two minutes and crashed the boards hard, played tough defense, went to the hoop with desire, and made the shots when we needed them.”
Calvary fell behind 14-8 after the first quarter but battled back to even it at 28 at halftime. Turkeyfoot took a tight third period to lead 45-43 going into the fourth, which was back-and-forth before the Eagles executed just enough down the stretch to up their record to 16-7.
Sadie Strawderman was Calvary’s second-leading scorer with 18 points and nine rebounds. She scored at least four points in every quarter. Kendall scored 11 points and had 11 assists.
Carrington added six assists and five steals to her nearly 30-30 night. Wilson added four points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Myleah Younkin led the Turkeyfoot charge with 19 points, followed by Payj Hostetler with 14, Shyann Schur with 11, Micah Schartiger with six and Brooke Snyder with five.
Calvary, seeded No. 2 in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference tournament, hosts No. 7 Faith tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. in the first round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.