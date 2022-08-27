CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Senior quarterback Logan Rotruck managed the offense, and the Keyser defense dominated for a large majority of the contest, as the Golden Tornado scored 28 unanswered points to defeat Robert. C. Byrd, 35-21, on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Rotruck went just 3 of 12 through the air for 43 yards and a touchdown, but led the Keyser rushing attack with 109 yards on 14 tries.
The Golden Tornado appeared to have the first momentum swing as Anthony Mele picked off a pass on RCB’s first drive to set Keyser up at its own 38, but the offense went three-and-out before punting.
Robert C. Byrd took advantage as quarterback Nick George hit Bryce Byrd on the run for a 72-yard touchdown. George hit Byrd for the two-point pass and an 8-0 lead at 8:47 in the first period.
Keyser got away with an interception initially on its next drive as a defensive holding penalty in the secondary wiped out the turnover, but RCB’s Quinten Cooley picked off a Rotruck pass a few plays later.
The Eagles took advantage of the momentum swing, with George connecting on another long touchdown pass, this time to Brayden Thomason for a 52-yard score. The two-point pass failed as RCB led 14-0 with 5:34 to go in the first.
From there, it was all Keyser as Jack Stanislawczyk completely took the wind out of RCB’s sails by returning the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a score, with Edan Parks’ point-after try cutting the Golden Tornado deficit in half.
Keyser forced a punt on a Robert C. Byrd drive early in the second, with the snap sailing over the punter’s head into the end zone. The punter ran it out and was forced out of bounds at the RCB 21-yard line.
From there, Rotruck and Mele ran for 6-yard gains before a 5-yard run by Kaii Kingman set up his 4-yard touchdown plunge. Parks’ PAT tied the game at 14-all with 8:18 to go before halftime.
The Golden Tornado got the ball back with about four minutes to go in the half and marched down the field with a chance to net some points, facing a third-and-5 from the RCB 10 with 7.9 seconds to go. On third down, Rotruck rolled right to pass but found no options in the end zone, scampering out of bounds for a 5-yard gain and a new set of downs with 1.1 seconds to go.
Instead of kicking a field goal from essentially PAT range, Keyser went for it but came up empty as a Rotruck QB keeper was stopped just shy of the goal line.
The Golden Tornado got the ball to start the second half, but the drive appeared to stall when they faced a fourth-and-20 from RCB’s 31-yard line.
Rotruck dropped back to pass, finding Mele all alone behind the Eagles’ secondary as the 5-foot-8 senior leaped up to haul in a 31-yard touchdown pass at the back of the end zone to give Keyser its first advantage and the lead for good, as Parks tacked on another PAT.
The Golden Tornado tacked on another score and PAT from Parks, taking a 28-14 lead with 3:35 to go in the third quarter following another 4-yard touchdown run by Kingman.
Keyser kicked and recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but eventually punted to pin RCB at its own eight.
The Eagles ended their scoring drought at 9:56 in the fourth when George plunged in from a yard out, making it a one-score game, 28-21, following Thomason’s PAT.
Rotruck broke free on the ensuing Keyser drive for a 34-yard gain to get to the RCB 24 before gaining another 12 on the ground to march down to the 10. Tristen Root then gained 6 yards on first-and-goal before scoring from the 4 to put the score at its final when Parks nailed his fifth PAT.
The Eagles had another chance at making it a one-score contest, but Keyser batted down a pair of passes in the back left corner of the end zone to force a turnover on downs before running out the last 4:08 of the clock.
Keyser (1-0) hosts North Star, Pennsylvania, next Saturday, 7 p.m., at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.
