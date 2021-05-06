KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser plated seven runs in the third, and that’s all the Golden Tornado needed with freshman Noah Broadwater going the distance to beat Southern, 8-2, at home Thursday.
The win is Keyser’s fourth straight.
After the Rams took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the third, the Golden Tornado hit safely five times in the bottom half and benefitted from a pair of Southern errors and a dropped-third strike, to go ahead 7-1.
On the mound, Broadwater allowed just two runs in seven innings of work, scattering nine hits and striking out eight Rams on just 92 pitches.
The freshman was just as impactful at the plate. He tallied a triple during the third, and he finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Eight of the Golden Tornado’s nine hitters recorded a base-knock.
Sammy Bradfield went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, and Benny Oats hit 1 for 3 to score two himself.
For Southern, starter William Moon was tagged with seven runs — just two earned — in three innings to pick up the loss. Tanner Haskiell threw three innings in relief, giving up just a run in the sixth and fanning four.
Moon, Aerik Lebon and Elisha Skipper all garnered a pair of hits each. Isaac Upole was responsible for the Rams’ two runs, with a SAC fly in the fifth and an RBI single in the third.
Southern (2-4) faces Allegany at home today at 4:30 p.m.
Keyser (4-3) is at Washington tomorrow at noon.
Hedgesville 8, Frankfort 5
Before taking the rematch at home yesterday, the Falcons fell to the Eagles on the road on Wednesday.
Frankfort opened to a 5-2 lead after plating three runs in the fourth.
Hedgesville countered with two runs in the bottom half, and eventually took the lead in the sixth with a four-spot.
The go-ahead run came across on a two-out passed ball, before Kyle West lofted a two-run homer over the short centerfield fence for good measure — his second of the contest — to make it 8-5.
Offensively for Frankfort, Jansen Moreland went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Andrew Lynch, Ben Nestor, Peyton Clark and Colton McTaggart each hit safely once.
Brady Whitacre allowed four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched with four strikeouts. Jansen Moreland surrendered four runs in 1 1/3 innings, but none were earned.
West went 3 for 4, adding a double to his home-run total, for four RBIs. Reilly Bubb hit safely in both of his at-bats. Cam Lady picked up the win after three scoreless frames in relief.
Frankfort won the rematch Thursday, beating Hedgesville, 9-4, at home.
