KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser shot a season-low 152 on Wednesday — the Tornado's best round in four years.
Led by low medalist Drew Matlick, who shot a 36, the defending Class AA state champions had three golfers shoot in the 30s with Owen Sweitzer finishing at 37 and Noah Broadwater at 38. Trey Kitzmiller rounded out the scoring with a 41, and Evan Ack was right on his heels with a round of 42.
Petersburg had the second-best day of the local field with a 171. Lucas Riggleman (40), John Minnich (42), Elijah Kuykendall (44) and Colton Taylor (45) were the Vikings' top performers. Sam Colaw also shot a 45.
Southern finished third by shooting a 178. The Rams had four golfers shoot in the 40s in Hank Lewis at 42, Brayden Upole with a 43, Jayden Culp with a 46 and Kyle Schofield at 47.
Bryson and Ashton Moorehead topped Frankfort with rounds of 37 and 40, respectively. Landon Catlett shot a 51 and Ethan Gattens a 52 to round out the scoring for the Falcons, who tallied a team score of 180.
Northern ended at 211 to finish fifth. Malakai Bach shot a 45, Landan Bolden tallied a 53, Luke Wilburn carded a 56 and Luke Brenneman added a 57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.