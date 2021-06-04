KEYSER, W.Va. — Carlie DelSignore went yard twice, two of Keyser's four homers, as the Golden Tornado slugged past Berkeley Springs, 18-0, in the sectional playoffs Friday.
DelSignore's first blast was Keyser's opening tally of the festivities, as the lead-off hitter started the bottom half of the first inning with a solo blast. By the time she added a two-run dinger in the second, the Golden Tornado were well ahead 13-0.
Averi Everline hit a two-run shot in the second herself — the first big-fly of the sophomore's career — and Charity Wolfe tallied a solo bomb in the third.
Keyser plated seven runs in each the first and second innings and raked 14 hits as a team.
Berkeley Springs managed just one base-knock. Wolfe dominated with five shutout innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
DelSignore finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs; Wolfe was 3 for 4 with two ribbies; Everline slashed 2 for 2 and drove in four runs; and Aly Smith ended 2 for 4 at the plate.
Berkeley Springs' lone hit was a single by Natalie McCarty.
Keyser (26-3) awaits the winner of Berkeley Springs and Grafton in the sectional final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.