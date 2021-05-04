KEYSER, W.Va. — Not only did Keyser run-rule a county rival Tuesday: Alexa Shoemaker made a little history.
The Golden Tornado absorbed a 3-0 deficit to score 14 unanswered, thanks in part to a pair of Shoemaker blasts, which upped her season home-run total to eight and career mark to 14 — both school records.
Starting pitcher Charity Wolfe settled down to fan nine, and Keyser slugged 11 hits to overcome Frankfort, 14-4, in five innings to improve to 10-1.
“I knew that we were going to score runs,” Golden Tornado head coach Chris Shoemaker said. “We’re averaging a lot of hits and a lot of runs, so I wasn’t concerned.
“One through nine are hitting the ball, and we’re not getting dinks. Girls are letting the ball get deep and driving it up the middle, and we’re not getting cheated on any swings.”
The Falcons plated three in the top of the first, including a leadoff blast by Rachel Noah — she went 1 for 3 with two runs — to start the game. It was the first home run of the senior’s career.
But a mixture of timely Keyser hitting and untimely Frankfort fielding miscues — the Golden Tornado had four hits in the bottom of the first, while the Falcons had five errors — spotted the home squad five runs and the lead.
With Wolfe’s offense having her back to retake the edge, she dominated in the circle to strike out five straight batters, 6 of 7. The sophomore right-hander went the distance, scattering five hits over five innings pitched and allowing four runs — two earned.
“She’s our number one pitcher,” coach Shoemaker said. “She knows that she’s getting the ball in big games like this, but that’s how Charity is. You couldn’t tell if you came to the game if she was winning 15-0 or getting beat 15-0.
“She has no emotion, she just goes out there and throws the ball hard and does what she’s supposed to do.”
At the plate, seven out of Keyser’s nine hitters notched base hits, led by Shoemaker’s 3 for 4 and four RBI outing.
Shoemaker belted a first-pitch offering by Emily Mantheiy well over the centerfield wall during the second inning for a three-run homer to give the Golden Tornado a comfortable 8-3 cushion.
After Shoemaker slashed another four-bagger the following inning over the left-center wall, the junior’s third extra-base hit along with a first-inning double, Keyser led 12-3.
To set a career home run record part way through her junior year, after missing the entirety of her second season when it was canceled due to COVID, is no small feat.
“She’s been doing it since she was 6 years old,” coach Shoemaker said of his daughter. “She practices softball 12 months a year. All winter long she’s in the batting cages, and she works hard at it. She wants to play in college and she has aspirations to do that.
“I’m amazed at what she’s done in basically two years. She kind of got robbed her sophomore year.”
Three other Keyser hitters had at least two hits. Recent Katherine Church Award winner Carlie Del Signore went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs; she matched Noah’s homer with an inside-the-park home run to lead off the bottom half of the first.
Morgan Pratt went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run, and Wolfe went 2 for 3 with two runs. Claire Del Signore scored twice on a 1 for 4 game, and Averi Everline went 1 for 2 with a run.
Even in defeat, the Falcons showed flashes of improvement. For a young team, three first-inning runs — in addition to the one they plated in the fifth, showcasing their fight despite the deficit — are an encouraging sight for Frankfort head coach Duke Lantz.
“Our hitting is starting to come around,” he said. “Consistency and confidence, we need it. We have a lot of young kids, and even our juniors are not that experienced. ... They lost a year, and the last action our juniors saw was as JV’s in 2019.
“It’s a process, the girls are working hard and they’re doing their best. I can see improvement. You look at that score and the score of our other games and the amount of errors that we’re committing. I understand that’s not good, but from day one, spending every day with these girls, I can see improvement.”
Four Frankfort hitters combined for its five hits. In addition to Noah’s big fly, Marié Perdew, Jaden Rapson, Emma LaRue and Mantheiy each hit safely.
Frankfort is back at home against Petersburg today.
Now, Keyser turns to a home matchup with Northern today at 6 p.m., where the Golden Tornado will try to win their 11th game in 12 tries.
The early success isn’t exactly what coach Shoemaker was expecting, given the shortened preseason and given several players were still playing basketball at the start of this season.
“We had low expectations,” he said. “I said, ‘Go out there and do your best. Get jelling together until hopefully midseason or end of season we’ll be together.’
“But we’ve just come out hitting the ball from game one. It’s been that way every game we’ve played. I like to say I was pleasantly surprised, but now I’m kind of expecting it.”
