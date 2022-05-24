KEYSER, W.Va. — Fairmont Senior certainly lived up to its mascot’s name, the Polar Bears, by freezing out their opponent, Keyser, 2-0 after seven innings of clawing to keep them at bay on an abnormally chilly day for late May.
Straight out of the gate, Gunner Riley pulled a ball hard down the left-field line for a stand-up double.
“We knew we had to come out strong, and come out ready to play right out of the gate.” Riley said.
Riley advanced to third after a sacrifice fly to deep center by Dominick Viani.
“We came two hours to play a very tough team. We knew we had to play, and these are my boys. I’m always ready to go to war with them.” Riley said. Evan Dennison was batting third, and he hit an RBI single to right field to score the first of two runs for the Polar Bears.
“The game plan for this game, and the next is to be patient at the plate,” Dennison said. “We put the ball in play, and that’s the most important thing to do aside from not making mistakes.”
The bottom of the first yielded no answer from the Golden Tornado. The top of the order hit a hard lineout to left, and had a one swing pop fly as Seth Healy drew a walk but was ultimately left stranded when Konner Bennett struck out.
The pitcher for the Polar Bears, Mayson Jack, seemed to struggle early with his curveball command, yet yielded only the walk. That would later change at the bottom of the second.
The Polar Bears had a single hit by Cam Peschl after the first batter struck out, and then the following two batters struck out as well to retire the side. When Jack stepped back on the bump in the second, he had found the control of his offspeed pitch as he had three-up and three-down with one strikeout in the inning.
“I probably threw my curveball at least forty percent of the time today,” Peschl said.
At the top of the third, the Polar Bears scraped together a little action when a ball was hit to third, and it was thrown away resulting in Dominick Viani advancing to second. Dennis came up next and got a hit out to right field. The runner tagged to third and was called safe when the ball was overthrown. However, Keyser fought it off leaving the runner stranded when pitcher Noah Broadwater struck out the last batter.
The bottom of the third resulted in yet another three-up and three-down for Keyser with a popup to shallow left, an infield popup to short, and out to right field.
“We could’ve hit the ball better for sure,” said Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh. “It’s not that we weren’t making contact, but we were just hitting balls right at people.”
The top of the fourth started with a shot between third and short by Sammy Viani. The next batter struck out, and Viani stole second. However, that at-bat resulted in a strikeout for Jack as well. The side was retired when the next batter hit an easy liner directly to Jack.
The bottom of the fourth was still much of the same for Keyser as they had back-to-back outs hit to third, and a strikeout.
In the top of the fifth, Logan Canfield subbed in at DH and drove a loud out to left field. Next, Gunner Riley drove the ball right through the gap at third and short. A balk was then called on Jack that advanced Riley to second. Fairmont put the hit and run on with Dominick Viani in the box, and he drove Riley in from second. This was the second and last run of the game.
Keyser’s turn in the fifth inning resulted in an out to third, an out to left field, and a strikeout.
“It was a real pitcher’s battle … a good game. The pitcher threw a one-hitter in the playoffs. That’s just good baseball,” Rohrbaugh said.
The sixth inning was quick for both teams with six consecutive outs.
At the top of the seventh, the Polar Bears mounted more pressure on Keyser. Cam Peschel hit a single over the shortstop. However, the next two batters were easily retired. The next out came when Gunner Riley was called for batter interference when Peschel attempted to steal second base, thus ending their time at the plate.
Things were looking grim for Keyser, but they have been no stranger to hard games. They had to fight through many games against a very talented Frankfort team to be facing Fairmont today. The first batter hit an out to first, and then what appeared to be the start of a rally began. Noah Broadwater helped himself by hitting a single to centerfield. Next, Konner Bennett hit a ball sharply to shortstop and got on base by an error. However, the rally was cut short when Logan Rotruck hit the last out to the pitcher.
“Our game plan is similar to what we did today,” said Fairmont Senior coach Dave Ricer. “I mean, the hitters seemed very disciplined and put the ball in play. I was very impressed with our kids today. They are smart about things, and they faced an amazing pitcher. There’s no doubt about that. We’re going to take this win home, and hopefully, things will roll our way tomorrow.”
Keyser looks to keep their playoff chances alive in Game 2 of the series at Fairmont on Wednesday at 5 p.m. A victory will force Game 3 at Keyser on Thursday.
