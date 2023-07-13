Keyser swept the Division 1 Potomac Valley Conference baseball awards and led the way with five all-conference selections.
Golden Tornado pitcher, shortstop and catcher Noah Broadwater won PVC Player of the Year, head coach Scott Rohrbaugh picked up Coach of the Year, and Keyser was the team champion.
In addition to Broadwater’s All-PVC nod, seniors Seth Healy and Caden Youngblood and junior Logan Rotruck and Evan Jenkins made the squad.
Frankfort had two all-conference players in junior Cam Lynch and freshman Lanson Orndorf, and Hampshire junior Conner Wolford also made the team.
Berkeley Springs seniors Chance Swink and Cole Oursler rounded out All-PVC unit.
