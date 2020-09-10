KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser opened its volleyball season with a sweep over visiting Tucker County Tuesday evening.
A trio of Golden Tornados combined for 22 aces in the 25-7, 25-14 and 25-9 victories.
Summer Reid scored a game-high 18 points and led with eight aces. Kaelyn Kesner scored 11 points and had seven aces along with Kaitlin Heavener who scored nine points and had seven kills. Kesner added six assists and had five kills.
Brookelyn Keller’s 14 points helped the junior varsity to a 2-1 win over the Mountain Lions. Keller nailed 10 aces. Maddie Rhodes scored eight points with seven aces and had three kills while Alana Wildman led with six kills.
Keyser’s schedule and roster appear in today’s Scoreboard section on Page 3B.
Keyser (1-0) visits Moorefield tonight for a 7:30 varsity match. The jayvees will begin at 6.
