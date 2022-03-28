KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser swept a doubleheader against Musselman on Saturday, winning 8-0 and 7-5.
Rylee Mangold spun a two-hit, shut-out gem in Game 1, and Keyser scored four runs in the fifth to push the margin to a run rule. Mangold struck out 10 and walked just one.
The Golden Tornado took an early lead when they plated three in the second inning, with Morgan Pratt doing the bulk of the damage with a two-run home run.
Tayler Likens hit safely three times in three at-bats in the first game, and Alexa Shoemaker and Pratt also notched multi-hit games. Makayla Gillaspie tallied three RBIs and scored twice herself.
Sara Munson and Krista Souders combined for Musselman’s only two hits.
Game 2 was a far tighter affair, as Musselman plated four runs in the fourth frame to tie the tally at 5-all. Shoemaker broke the stalemate with an RBI double to center, and she’d eventually score herself for an insurance run.
In the circle, Shoemaker fanned a pair en route to retiring the side in order in the fifth to win the five-inning game.
Aly Smith and Shoemaker both garnered two hits, and Averi Everline, Charity Wolfe and Gillaspie doubled. Ellie Sloan finished with two RBIs to lead Musselman’s offense.
Keyser (8-1) hosts Berkeley Springs tomorrow at 6 p.m.
Frankfort 12 Mountain Ridge 11
FROSTBURG — Larae Grove broke a tie game in the fifth with a three-run homer to lead Frankfort over Mountain Ridge on Friday night.
Trailing 6-4 after the fourth inning, the Falcons tied it up thanks to a two-RBI double off the bat of Avery Noel. Two pitches later, Grove plated three on a long ball to center.
Frankfort would go on to plate eight runs in the inning to lead 12-6, and that proved to be just enough to hold off a late Mountain Ridge surge, as the Miners scored a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh to trim the deficit to one.
Mountain Ridge brought the winning run to the plate with two outs in the seventh after an Avery Tipton RBI single cut the deficit to 12-11. Noel retired the final batter on a foul tip to secure the victory.
Frankfort improved to 2-2 on the season. Aubrie Root finished 4 for 5 at the dish with a triple, a double, two RBIs and scored a run.
Adison Pritts tallied two hits, one a triple, Grove tallied two hits and four ribbies, Raley Nestor hit safely twice and drove in two runs, Chloe Kauffman clocked a pair of singles, and Emma LaRue doubled.
Noel was the winning pitcher, allowing 11 runs (four earned) on 11 hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks in seven innings pitched. Carley Clise picked up the loss in the circle.
Maddie Pressman went 3 for 5 at the plate with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs to lead Mountain Ridge. Tipton tallied a pair of hits, and Macy Guinn, Jaianna Wickline and Clise doubled. Clise also scored a game-best four runs.
Mountain Ridge (0-2) is at Bishop Walsh (2-0) tomorrow at 5 p.m. Frankfort hosts Fort Hill on Friday at 4 p.m.
Keyser 9 Northern 2
ACCIDENT — Shoemaker hit safely twice and drove in a pair, and Keyser plated four runs in the sixth to pull away from Northern on Friday.
Northern tallied the first run of the contest on a single by Leah Brenneman, but the lead wouldn’t last long, as Keyser plated three runs in the second and never trailed again.
In the circle, Wolfe allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in seven complete innings to pick up the win for the Tornado.
Pratt, Mangold and Likens all finished with a single and an RBI each.
Northern (0-3) is at Bishop Walsh (2-0) today at 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson 24-15 Hampshire 2- 0
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Jefferson put on a hitting display at Hampshire on Friday, tallying 31 hits over two games to sweep a doubleheader.
In Game 1, Brooke Allen hit a pair of home runs, and Shelby Harris and Christina Franco also left the ballpark as part of an 18-hit, 24-run victory in three innings. Shelby Harris drove in seven runs, Allen garnered five RBIs and Franco finished with four ribbies.
Freshman Kaylie Hall was an opening-game bright spot for Hampshire, hitting a home run and driving in two runs.
Allen tossed a no-hitter in Game 2, striking out 10 and walking one in the five-inning, run-rule triumph. At the plate, Allen went 3 for 4 and four other Jefferson batters had multi-hit evenings as Hampshire suffered an eighth consecutive loss.
Hampshire (0-8) hosts University tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Washington 22 Moorefield 0
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield ran into Class AAA All-State pitcher Maddy Ruffner on Saturday night, and the Washington hurler was at her best.
Ruffner struck out 12 and walked none in four two-hit, shut-out innings of work. Gabby Bibb hit a home run and drove in three runs as part of an offense that hit safely 21 times in the four-inning rout.
Sterling Kump and Emily Kuykendall accounted for Moorefield’s two base hits.
The Yellow Jackets (2-3) host Petersburg (3-0) tomorrow at 6 p.m.
