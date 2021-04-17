KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser boys and girls both notched wins over Petersburg and Berkeley Springs on Friday, securing a perfect 4-0 day for the black and gold.
The two Golden Tornado teams bested the opposition by identical margins, with both units topping the Vikings 7-0 and squeaking by the Indians 4-3.
On the singles side, Keyser’s boys ended with a record of 7-1.
In first singles, Dylan Wilson beat Petersburg’s Isaac Nazelroot (8-1) and fell to Berkeley Springs’ Haden Fincham (8-1). Alec Stanislawczyk topped the Vikings’ Aiden Moyers (8-2) and the Indians’ Brandon Pindell (9-7) in second singles.
Hunter Powell went 2-0 in third singles with wins over Bryson Coblentz (8-1) and Jackson Heath (8-1) of Petersburg and Berkeley Springs, respectively. Kaleb Kitzmiller did the same, topping Raphael Hott of Petersburg, 8-0, and Cardin Beal of Berkeley Springs, 8-3.
In first doubles, Wilson and Stanislawczyk surpassed the Nazelroot/Moyers duo 8-4 and fell to the Fincham/Heath team (8-6). The second Keyser doubles of Powell/Kitzmiller topped Coblentz/Hott (8-1) and stumbled against Pindell/Beal in a tiebreak 9-8 (4).
The Golden Tornado got a free point against Petersburg in third doubles, as the Vikings didn’t field a team, and their duo of Stone Kesner and Bryson Bush routed Berkeley Springs’ Justin Brineger and Chaz Kirk (8-1).
Keysers’ girls were nearly as dominant on the singles side, going 6-2 on Friday.
Maddie Rhodes, first singles, and Hannah Felton, third, went undefeated. Rhodes toppled the Vikings’ Chloe Meadows (8-1) and the Indians’ Truly Henry (8-3). Felton cruised against Jailyn Cook (8-2) and Bryn Dudash (8-3).
Zoey Braithwaite and Maddy Fisher split their matches. In second singles, Braithwaite bested Petersburg’s Kaitlyn Berg and stumbled against Berkeley Springs’ Kennedy Shives (8-4). Fisher was victorious against the Vikings’ Anna Goldizen (8-4) and lost to the Indians’ Lillian Morgan.
On the doubles side, Rhodes/Braithwaite pulled away from Meadows/Berg and Henry/Dudash by the same 8-2 margin in first doubles. The second doubles tandem of Felton/Fisher beat Cook/Goldizen (8-3) and fell to Morgan/Shives (8-5).
Abigail Davis and Alli Knaggs went 2-0 on the day in third doubles, dispatching Autumn Allen and Harmony Schell of Petersburg (8-1) and Ivy Hale and Emma Christine of Berkeley Springs (8-6).
