WHEELING, W.Va. — Keyser placed three golfers in the top 37 to finish sixth place at the Oglebay West Virginia Golf Association Invitational on Tuesday.
It marked the second day in a row the Golden Tornado played 18 holes on an event on the Callaway Junior Tour, and the experience paid off, as they shot a 37-over 250 as a team to finish better than 20 schools.
Drew Matlick notched the top round for Keyser, shooting a 9-over 80 to tie for 11th place out of 106 golfers. Evan Ack shot a 13-over 84 (tied for 24th), Noah Broadwater a 15-over 86 (tied for 35th) and Owen Sweitzer an 18-over 89 (tied for 48th).
Wheeling Central's Justin Doerr was the low-medalist at 2-under 69. Taylor Sargent and Matthew Carney, both of Cabell Midland, finished in a tie for second at 3-over 74.
Cabell Midland won the team competition with a round of 14-over 227, followed by Linsly and Wheeling Park at 21-over 234, Wheeling Central at 23-over 236 and St. Marys at 31-over 244.
Keyser is at Green Hills Country Club alongside North Marion and Berkeley Springs on Wednesday.
