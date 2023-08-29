OAKLAND — Keyser shot a 158 to beat win a six-team field in Oakland on Monday.
Allegany was second with a 165, followed by Southern at 170, Moorefield at 173, Frankfort at 177 and Northern at 207.
Keyser's Owen Sweitzer was the low medalist with a 35, edging Allegany's Jace Patton and Southern's Hank Lewis (36). Patton won a card off over Lewis.
Keyser's other top finishers were Drew Matlick (40), Noah Broadwater (41) and Evan Ack (42); Alco's were Sean Brady (37), Daniel Reed (45) and Nick Wilt (47); and Southern's were Brayden Upole (40), Kyle Schofield (47) and Brooks Mead (47).
For Moorefield, James Williams shot a 37, Dylan Colassano ended at 41, Drake Kimble tallied a 45 and Veronica Carr and Carson Whetzell both shot 50s.
Ashton and Bryson Moorehead led the way for Frankfort with a 37 and 39, respectively, while Landon Catlett shot a 51 and Ethan Gattens a 56.
Luke Wilburn topped Northern with a 45, Malaki Back shot a 50, Luke Brenneman added a 51 and Landon Bolden carded a 61.
