KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser had one golfer notch a career-low and another a season-best, as the Golden Tornado topped Southern, Allegany, Northern and Frankfort at Polish Pines on Monday afternoon.
Led by low-medalist Noah Broadwater, who delivered his best score of 2022 at 1-under 35, the Golden Tornado finished first with a score of 156. Southern checked in at second with a 172, followed by Allegany at 180, Frankfort at 197 and Northern at 222.
Broadwater is Keyser’s fourth different low-medalist of the season so far.
“That was by far our best score of the year,” Golden Tornado head coach Josh Blowe said. “It was great to see Noah Broadwater get back on track and shoot under par, and he didn’t even have his best stuff today.”
In addition to Keyser No. 2 golfer Broadwater’s day, Evan Ack shot a career-low 39, and Drew Matlick and Owen Sweitzer both finished at 41. While only the top four scores counted in the team competition, Trey Kitzmiller had a solid round of 49, and Brianna O’Reilly tallied a 68 in her first-ever high school event.
“It was awesome to see Evan Ack shoot his career-best,” Blowe said. “Owen and Drew, they didn’t have their games at all, but to shoot a 41 not having your best isn’t a bad day. I know they’re not going to be happy, and that’s a good thing.
“Trey Kitzmiller broke into the 40s for the first time, and Brianna did a good job her first time out.”
All six Southern golfers shot a 50 or better, paced by Rams No. 1 Hank Lewis, who made the state tournament in College Park a season ago, with a round of 39.
Southern No. 2 Brady Canfield ended four shots back at 43, followed by Brent Canfield (44), Tucker Cosner (46), Levi Campbell (46) and Kyle Schofield (50).
“Keyser’s good, it’s at their home course, but to beat the WestMAC opponents, it felt good,” Southern head coach Bryce Friend said. “We definitely have some players who have improved from last year, put the time in by themselves. We’re getting there; it’s going to be a tough team.”
Allegany finished in third place, eight shots back of Southern, at 180. The Campers No. 3 Sean Brady delivered a 39 to grab their lowest score — tying Ack and Lewis for the second-best round of anyone in the field on Monday.
Griffin Madden, the Allegany No. 1, notched a 41, Jace Patton scored a 44 and Nick Wilt garnered a 56. Seth Turner scored a 62 and Josef Sneathen a 65.
“Our goal is always to win the WestMAC,” Campers head coach Brandon Reed said. “First start, we had some good scores. We had some new guys out there on the course today.
“Sean Brady had a really good day. He putted really well, he started off really strong and he really scrambled well. It wasn’t always clean, but he turned in a really good scorecard at 3 over.”
Frankfort freshman Bryson Moorehead had a solid round with a 41 to lead the Falcons, followed by Keegan Bennett (46), Ashton Moorehead (53), Landon Catlett (57) and Ethan Gattens (60).
Northern, under first-year coach Rob Speicher, was paced by Luke Wilburn and Nate Wilhelm at 52. Luke Brenneman scored a 56, DJ McKenzie a 62, Ayla Speicher a 64 and Hayden Gring a 70.
Keyser, Frankfort, Southern, Northern, Allegany and Fort Hill play at Thousand Acres on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
