SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Just four outs away from elimination, Keyser needed Chase Davis, in his only at-bat of the game, to keep its season alive.
Trailing 5-4 with two away in the sixth and runners on first and second, Davis chopped a seeing-eye single up the middle. A few feet either way and Frankfort would’ve sprinted to the dugout with the game in hand.
Instead, Davis’ knock evened the tally, Noah Broadwater singled for the lead and Sammy Bradfield doubled to tack on an insurance run. Frankfort couldn’t wage a response, and No. 5 Keyser came back to win, 7-5, to force one final game for all the marbles.
Keyser hosts Frankfort today at 5 p.m. for the Class AA, Section I, Region 2 title.
“They just were patient at the plate, looking to pick out good pitches to swing at,” Golden Tornado head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said of the sixth-inning rally. “That’s something we hadn’t been doing for the past three or four games.
“We got good pitching and got pretty good defense. It was another good game, just like the 1-0 game the other day. That’s all we need to do: Put the ball in play, swing at good pitches and lay off the bad ones.”
The last time the two Mineral County rivals met on Tuesday, it took seven innings for either team to score the game’s first run. Peyton Clark got on with a walk, stole two bags and gave the Falcons the playoff win in the seventh on a throwing error.
While it was a shutout on paper, Keyser racked up seven base hits in defeat. With their season on the line, needing to beat Frankfort twice, the Golden Tornado couldn’t afford to let that carry over to Thursday.
“We just tell them, ‘Guys you’re hitting the ball hard, you’re hitting them at people, just keep hitting them and you’re going to find holes,’” Rohrbaugh said.
Keyser finally found some holes.
In the first frame, Seth Healy plated the opening run on an RBI triple in the right-center gap, and he later came home on a passed ball. An error tacked on another, and Andrew Rotruck slotted an RBI single just in front of the left-fielder.
After just three outs, Keyser built a 4-0 edge. Frankfort, in a position to take the section with a win Thursday, put itself in a hole early. That deficit proved to be fatal.
“We didn’t come out in the first inning and play defense,” Falcons head coach Matt Miller said. “That was the difference today. They hit the ball hard, don’t get me wrong. I’m not taking anything away from them, but we should’ve made a play that we didn’t make, threw the ball around some and gave them some runs.
“Hats off to them for taking advantage of it.”
The Falcons didn’t quit. Jesse Hockaday tallied an RBI single on a routine grounder that skipped off the infield grass and shot over shortstop Noah Broadwater’s head and into left field to give the Falcons their first score.
Frankfort got within a run in the second when Andrew Lynch lined a single to left, and the ball snuck under the left fielder’s mitt to bring a pair home. A Keyser error on a ground ball allowed the tying run to score two batters later.
David Jackson starred in long relief for Frankfort, putting up four straight innings of no-hit, shutout ball on just 47 pitches. The energized Falcons rewarded the right-hander in the fifth, with Noah Raines chopping a two-out RBI single in the gap between the first and second basemen for a 5-4 lead.
However, that’s when Keyser regained the lead in the sixth with two outs, and Golden Tornado reliever Bradfield tossed back-to-back scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh to make sure the squad didn’t give it back.
Bradfield got the win, allowing one run on one hit with a strikeout and three walks in three innings pitched. Keyser starter Konner Bennett had a solid outing too, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits in four innings of work in a no-decision.
Though Jackson was tabbed with the loss for Frankfort, the right-hander finished with a line of three unearned runs on four hits in six innings pitched, fanning five and walking two.
“When he throws his off-speed pitches for strikes, his movement is tough,” Miller said. “His ball moves. His fastball has good movement. ... He doesn’t throw overpowering, but he’s just hard to hit with his off-speed stuff.”
Bradfield and Patrick Liller led Keyser with two base hits apiece. Lynch went 2 for 4 with two runs out of the lead-off hole for Frankfort. The Golden Tornado out-hit the Falcons, 9-6. All nine of their hits came in the first and sixth innings.
Both teams will have their starting pitchers from Monday’s playoff games eligible for Friday’s contest: Cam Lynch for Frankfort and Evan Jenkins for Keyser. They’re the probable starters Friday.
The last time Jenkins toed the rubber, the right-hander no-hit Grafton in a 4-1 victory to up his record to 5-2 and lower his ERA to 3.12 in 42 2/3 innings this year.
Lynch allowed just one run on four hits in six innings of work in a 10-1 rout of Berkeley Springs. Lynch enters Friday with a 2-5 record and 3.15 ERA in 33 1/3 frames. Miller said Clark will be available in relief.
With both teams having quality options on the mound, and both offenses showing flashes on Thursday, Friday figures to be a toss-up.
The only certainty is that both teams will leave everything on the field.
“We’re going to play our hearts out,” Miller said.
