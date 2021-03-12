KEYSER, W.Va. — After a pair of road letdowns to kick off 2021, a homecoming was exactly what Keyser needed.
In order to come back from that lackluster start, the Golden Tornado needed a different kind of comeback. Facing an early eight-point hole, Keyser dominated Moorefield 16-6 in the second quarter and maintained that edge the rest of the way.
Vito Amoruso and Darrick Broadwater finished in double figures, as Keyser rebounded to pick up its first win of the season in its home opener 55-41 on Thursday.
“The kids came out and responded,” Golden Tornado head coach John Haines Jr. said. “We didn’t start the way we wanted to, but they never gave up. They played 110% and played Keyser basketball.”
The decisive sequence started on the first possession of the second period.
Jacob Malcolm, who was moved to the bench after starting the first two contests, stepped into a 3-pointer in the left corner and drained it to give Keyser its first lead, 19-18.
Malcolm then buried another from the left arc, he was 3 for 3 from long range at that point. With his hand still curled from the follow-through, he gave a long stare to the Golden Tornado bench.
He was in the zone, as Keyser took a 32-24 lead into the halftime locker room.
“We just had a heart-to-heart, and some guys are better coming off the bench than others,” Haines said of Malcolm, who finished with nine points.
Amoruso was the high scorer for Keyser with 16 points on six field goals, shooting 3 for 7 from the free-throw line.
Though Malcolm started the Golden Tornado resurgence, Amoruso quickly took the reigns, impressing with his transition game and open-court ball-handling. He even drilled a triple in the opening quarter.
“Vito, he’s the glue of our team,” Haines said. “He’s lost weight, he’s put in the work in football and basketball and it’s really showing off out there.
“For someone as big as he is to have five steals, he just runs the court well. He has a great attitude. We need to work on his inside game a little bit, but he makes big plays out there.”
Broadwater ended with 13 points on five field goals for Keyser, with Sammy Bradfield contributing seven and Seth Earnest chipping in four — including a big trey in the fourth that upped the Golden Tornado’s lead to 15.
Keyser’s defense struggled during the opening eight minutes, allowing 18 points — seven of which came from Coleman Mongold, whose 12 points topped the Yellow Jackets — but with the team’s offense humming to start the second, its defense followed suit.
The Golden Tornado limited Moorefield to just 11 points over the next two frames, scoring 24 themselves.
After relinquishing 71 and 62 points to Hampshire and Berkeley Springs, respectively, Keyser’s defense is starting to come together.
“In the other two games, I think we were just lacking that intensity and effort (on defense),” Haines said. “Playing on your home court makes a little difference. I think they were ready to get back here.
“Old coach of mine always said, ‘The first five minutes of the third quarter are the most important.’ We preached that, and our defense really stepped up today.
“I’ll give Sammy Bradfield some props, he guarded their best player. He might not have scored a lot, but he doesn’t care. That’s the thing about this team. They’re great kids, they give it their all and they just want to win basketball games.”
The 13-point advantage in the middle quarters gave Keyser a 40-29 lead going into the fourth.
Moorefield made the Golden Tornado faithful sweat for a spell after a Ryan McGregor three cut it to 40-32. He was second on the Yellow Jackets with 11 points.
However, Keyser held a massive edge in fouls over Moorefield — at one point in the fourth, the home side had an 11-2 second-half advantage in that discipline — affording the Yellow Jackets free points at the line.
Play got a bit chippy in the quarter as frustration started to set in for the Yellow Jackets. Following a Moorefield air ball, one of its players gave a little push to the back of Bradfield, who reciprocated with a few loud claps in the exasperated opposition’s ear.
Moorefield head coach Scott Stutler later tossed his clipboard next to the bench following what he viewed as another soft call.
Keyser went 8 of 14 from the charity stripe in the final frame, during which time Moorefield attempted only three shots from that range, as the lead never dipped below eight in the 14-point bounce-back win.
Keyser (1-2) hopes to keep the energy from its first win going into a home battle with Frankfort on Tuesday.
The freshman game starts at 4:30 p.m., junior varsity at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve got to keep winning. We’ve got to keep getting better every week,” Haines said. “We don’t have a lot of returning players, so we’ve got to mature each practice and each game.”
In the junior varsity contest, Keyser topped Moorefield, 61-38.
The Golden Tornado were paced by Michael Schell with 15 points, followed by Braydon Keller with nine. The Yellow Jackets were topped by Payton Eye’s and Orlando Rico’s eight points apiece.
