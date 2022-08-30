OAKLAND — All six Keyser golfers shot in the 40s, and the Golden Tornado topped Moorefield and Southern at the Oakland Golf Club on Monday.
Keyser nabbed the top spot with a 170, followed by Moorefield (174), Southern (177), Northern (217) and Frankfort (225).
Drew Matlick and Noah Broadwater paced the Golden Tornado with a pair of 41s. Brianna O'Reilly shot a career-best 42, and Owen Sweitzer added a solid round of 46. While only the top four scores counted in the team competition, Trey Kitzmiller and Evan Ack shot 47 apiece.
Moorefield's J.J. Carr was the day's low medalist with a round of 36. Hank Lewis also had a notable day for Southern, shooting a 42.
Allegany, Fort Hill, Frankfort, Keyser and Berkeley Springs are at Polish Pines on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Moorefield was at Pendleton County on Tuesday.
