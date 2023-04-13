MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Averi Everline racked up four hits, Tayler Likens hit a home run and No. 2 Keyser trounced Paul VI, 13-4, on Thursday.
The Golden Tornado (12-3) plated six runs in the second inning and five in the third to build an 11-0 edge that proved to be insurmountable.
Keyser out-hit Paul VI, 14-6, and made three fewer errors, 5-2.
Everline went 4 for 5 with an RBI and three runs out of the Keyser lead-off hole. Likens hit a two-run home run during the second inning. Makayla Gillaspie and Ivy Bromhal had two hits apiece. Gillaspie doubled and Morgan Pratt tripled.
Rylee Mangold got the win in the circle, surrendering four runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in four innings pitched. Charity Wolfe tossed three shutout innings of two-hit ball in relief.
Giovanna Gottfried took the loss for Paul VI, allowing 11 runs (two earned) on eight hits in three innings of work. McKenna Drawbaugh singled three times, and Natalie Monroe doubled.
Keyser takes on Greenbrier Christian Academy on Friday at 8 a.m.
No. 1 Allegany 10, Northern 0
CUMBERLAND — Avery Miller and Olivia Looker homered, Abi Britton tossed a 13-strikeout shutout and No. 1 Allegany routed Northern in six innings to win its 28th straight game.
The Campers (10-0) improved to 4-0 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference. Northern (2-8) fell to 0-4.
Miller drove a two-run home run to center field to make it 5-0 in the fourth inning, and Looker's solo shot an inning later make it 6-0. Looker doubled in the sixth to plate a run and secure the run-rule victory.
Looker notched three extra-base hits and drove in two runs, Miller was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Maylee Blank went 2 for 3 with a triple and three ribbies.
Britton allowed just two hits in six shutout frames and walked none. Demi Ross and Lexi Miller singled for the Huskies' lone knocks.
The two hits Britton gave up are her most in a game this season.
Allegany is at St. James on Saturday at noon, and Northern is at Southern on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 16, Mercersburg 4
MERCERSBURG, Pa. — Bishop Walsh bashed 19 base hits, Bailee Greise and Izzy Kendall hit long balls and Bishop Walsh crushed Mercersburg on Thursday.
The win was the Spartans' (7-2) fourth in a row. Brooke Adams had a four-hit day and scored three times. She also went the distance in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits in six frames of work with nine Ks and four walks.
Kendall was for 4 with three RBIs; Karma Muir hit safely three times and scored four times; Greise drove in five runs and added a double to her long ball; Mykah Baker doubled, singled and had three RBIs; and Chlose Greise and Jolene Shaffer singled twice each.
Bishop Walsh will look to extend its winning streak when it hosts Grafton on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Fort Hill 3, Berlin 0
CUMBERLAND — Jaidee Guinn's complete game shutout led Fort Hill to a win over Berlin Brothersvalley on Wednesday.
Guinn went the distance allowing four hits with no walks. While she didn't strike anyone out, 50 of the 66 pitches she threw were strikes.
The Sentinels (4-3) took the lead in the first on a two-RBI single by Alyssa Shoemaker.
Nakiah Dunn added to the lead in the seventh on a pop fly that dropped for a single.
Alex Robertson and Paetyn Davis each had two hits for Fort Hill.
Sydney Walker went six innings for the Mountaineers, allowing seven hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Taylor Hillegass had two hits for Berlin.
Fort Hill hosts Clear Spring on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 20, North Star 0
CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh scored 12 runs in the third inning in a 20-0 shutout over North Star on Wednesday.
The Spartans (6-2) were led by Chloe Greise who pitched a complete game and recorded three hits on offense.
Greise only allowed one hit in five innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
She went 3 for 4 with four RBI including a two-run home run in the second.
Bailee Greise went 2 for 3 with four RBI and two home runs. She hit a solo homer in the second and a two-run shot in the third.
Izzy Kendall went 2 for 4 with three RBI and a double.
North Star's only hit came in the fourth on a single by Grace Metz.
Metz went one inning, allowing one hit, two earned runs and two walks with a strikeout. Laiken Grove and Kyra Turner finished the game. Turner took the loss allowing six hits, 13 runs and five walks.
The Spartans are at Mercersburg on Thursday.
East Hardy 16, Martinsburg 1
BAKER, W.Va — East Hardy was dominant from the start, defeating Martinsburg 16-1 in three innings on Wednesday.
The Cougars (5-8) scored nine runs in the first two innings.
Addison Armentrout led off the second inning with a inside the park home run. It was a line drive to right field.
The next inning, Gabreanna Miller went deep to left for a two-run shot.
Armentrout went 3 for 4 with two RBI and a homer. Jenna Combs went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI.
Tori Pratt pitched three innings for East Hardy, allowing one hit, one run and two walks.
Madison Rogers went one inning for Martinsburg, allowing five hits, seven runs and four walks. Tianna Sanabia went 1 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, seven earned runs and five walks.
Hailey Kelican had the only hit for the Bulldogs, a single in the third. A groundout the next at-bat scored their only run.
The Cougars host Petersburg on Friday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.