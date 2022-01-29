SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Keyser didn't do anything flashy Saturday. It didn't go on a massive run, hit a barrage of threes or make any inhuman athletic plays.
Instead, the No. 3-ranked Tornado dominated the game defensively and possessed the ball to perfection, leaving No. 2 Frankfort looking for answers. After 32 minutes, the Falcons didn't find any.
For the first time since 2017, Keyser tasted victory in favor over its Mineral County rivals, grinding out a 55-41 win to end a 10-game skid in the series.
"We executed defensively," Golden Tornado head coach Josh Blowe said. "We're going to succeed on defense, hard work and balanced scoring. We've been doing that the last month or so. That's been our ticket to success.
"This is a big win. Hopefully, this gives our girls confidence that we can beat anybody and play with anybody at any given time. ... I told them before the game, I thought we were the better team overall. I'm very pleased that we can come into an atmosphere, in an away environment like this, and really battle and battle and battle, and take the game."
Keyser had been close to knocking off Frankfort the past couple of years, specifically in a heartbreaking 50-47 home defeat last March. In that game, the Golden Tornado made only 14 of 30 free throws, and at the time, the moment just seemed too great for the up-and-coming squad.
In a packed house Saturday, which Blowe called the biggest crowd Keyser has played before in three years, the Golden Tornado didn't shy away — they blossomed.
Fittingly, with the two teams deadlocked early in the third quarter, Keyser garnered separation at the line. Maddy Broadwater hit six straight free throws in the first four minutes of the second half, part of a 10-0 run — capped by an Aly Smith finish underneath — that put Keyser ahead 38-25.
From that point on, Frankfort never got closer than nine.
"Defensively, we need to be better, and offensively we struggled," Falcons head coach Steve Willison said. "I'm kind of disappointed, obviously. I know the girls are disappointed. They have the ability to play (with anyone). When the going gets tough, they have to maintain their composure."
Frankfort runs the Gonzaga Offense, a pick-and-roll continuity offense, and on all but a few sequences, Keyser didn't get caught on defense. Everything was contested — nothing was easy.
It didn't help that Arin Lease, the Falcons' best big rolling to the basket, picked up her fourth foul with 7:02 left in the third quarter, causing her to take a seat for more than five minutes.
The stats told the story. Keyser held Frankfort to just 33% from the field and 41 points, below the 40% and 57.6 points per game the squad averaged coming in.
"Every shot was contested," Blowe said. "Every screen, for the most part, was contested. ... That goes back to our game plan, that goes back to our heart. We have girls that are willing to play defense, and that hasn't always been the case here."
On the other end, Keyser picked apart Frankfort's zone in the third, outscoring the Falcons, 21-10, to lead 40-28 entering the fourth. Broadwater was a big reason why, scoring 16 points after halftime to tally a game-high 17.
Smith wasn't far behind with 13 points on four buckets, hitting 5 of 6 foul opportunities, and Maddie Harvey added 10 points off the bench.
With everything going Keyser's way, Halley Smith had one final run in her. Though she was held to four points in the first half, the senior point guard started the fourth quarter with back-to-back tough baskets at the rim — the latter a 3-point play — to pull the Falcons to within 42-33 with 6:45 left.
Then, Smith tallied another old-fashioned 3-point play that cut the deficit to 51-41 with 2:00 left. But not long after, Lease fouled out, and so too did Larae Grove and Smith.
Smith finished with 15 points, Grove scored 10 and Lease added nine. On average, the trio scores at a 45.5 points per game clip. On Saturday, Keyser limited them to 34.
"We probably held them a little bit under their averages," Blowe said. "We know we're not going to shut them down. ... I thought we made them work. You hold that team to 41 points, I think you're doing something really special."
The first half was a back-and-forth defensive battle, which Keyser exited up 19-18. Grove and Aly Smith were each teams' leading scorers at the half with six points. The game was tied 8-all after one.
But that wouldn't last for long, as the Golden Tornado dominated the second half, 36-23, behind their defense to end their losing streak in the series.
Now, Keyser (9-4) turns to its Senior Night in a home matchup with Southern (3-9) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Frankfort (10-4) will look to get back in the win column at Hampshire (7-7) at 6 p.m.
