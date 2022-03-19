KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser turned a one-run deficit into a run-rule win in one inning, plating 17 in the third to rout Frankfort, 18-2, on Saturday.
A Larae Grove home run and an error on an Aubrie Root ground ball gave the Falcons a 2-0 lead after just half an inning, and, though the Tornado got one back in the bottom of the first, Keyser found itself trailing entering the third.
That’s when Keyser exploded in the third, with Laurren Annable driving in three runs, and Morgan Pratt, Alexa Shoemaker, Rylee Mongold and Charity Wolfe tallying two RBIs each in the inning alone to push the Tornado to victory.
Aly Smith and Shoemaker garnered a pair of hits each, and Mongold ripped a double. Tayler Likins showcased a good eye, walking three times and scoring twice.
Wolfe allowed one run on two hits in three innings pitched in the circle, fanning five and walking none. Avery Noel and Grove accounted for Frankfort’s two hits.
Keyser (4-0) hosts Mountain Ridge today at 6 p.m. Frankfort (0-2) is at Hampshire on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.