KEYSER, W.Va. — Calvary hung tough for two-and-a-half innings on Tuesday, but Keyser plated seven runs in the third to win, 10-2.
Trailing 1-0 entering the third frame, the Tornado batted around, using six hits and benefitting from two errors and a free pass to blow the game open.
Sammy Bradfield and Andrew Rotruck doubled in the inning, and Konner Bennett, Logan Rotruck, Caden Youngblood and Noah Broadwater singled during the hit parade.
On the mound, Evan Jenkins allowed just two runs (one earned) on two hits, striking out seven and walking none in six innings pitched. Broadwater, Bennett and Youngblood led the Tornado offense with two hits apiece.
With the victory, the Golden Tornado improved to 2-1.
“We had that seven-run inning to break it open and we got a great performance from Evan Jenkins on the mound,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “Overall, good win. A lot of positives, a few negatives, but now we know some things we need to work on.”
Calvary tallied its two hits in the first inning, with Eli Leith starting a two-out rally on a single, and Braden Rhodes bringing him around with an RBI double. The Eagles added another run in the fifth after a trio of Tornado errors.
The Eagles dropped to 1-1 with the defeat.
“Really proud of the guys tonight, they hung in there,” Calvary head coach Don Swogger said. “Keyser’s a really good ballclub, they hit the ball well. Our guys, we have to get a little bit more aggressive at the plate. A few more hits would’ve helped us out.
“Some of the guys are sort of young, a little nervous. If we work out the nerves, I think we’ll do alright. We’re looking forward to a couple of conference games coming up on Friday and Monday.”
Keyser is back in action at East Hardy today at 5 p.m. Calvary is at Cumberland Valley on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Northern 6, Hancock 1
HANCOCK — Behind Ethan Sebold’s pitching and a mistake-free outing on defense, Northern beat Hancock to open the season on Tuesday.
Sebold picked up the win allowing one run on four hits in four innings pitched with seven Ks and two walks. Luke Ross came out of the pen to pick up the save, striking out four and walking one in three scoreless, one-hit frames.
Northern scored three runs in the third and sixth innings. The Huskies scored their six runs on six hits and committed no errors. Hancock plated one run in the third, finishing with five hits and four errors.
Chance Ritchey hit an RBI double, Jamison Warnick, Kellen Hinebaugh and Easton Rhoten all singled and drove in a run and Logan Miller tallied a ribbie for the Huskies, who improved to 1-0.
Blaire Ray paced the Hancock offense with two singles, and Seth Bivens drove in the team’s only run with a run-scoring single.
Northern’s game at Allegany (1-0) Wednesday was postponed to today due to rain. First pitch set for 4:30.
Hampshire 11 Frankfort 1
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Alex Hott drove in three runs and tossed a complete-game on the mound to lead Hampshire over Frankfort in five innings on Tuesday.
Hott allowed just one run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings pitched. At the dish, he finished 2 for 4 with a run and three RBIs.
After two scoreless innings between the two teams, Conner Wolford broke the tie with a two-run single, and then an error scored two more for a 4-0 Hampshire lead after three.
David Jackson got one back on a run-scoring single in the fourth, but Hott upped the lead back to four with an infield single in the bottom half and the Trojans added another on an error.
A hit batter and more sloppy defense scored three more to make it 9-1 in the bottom half of the fifth, setting the stage for Hott to walk it off with a two-run single.
All-in-all, Frankfort committed seven errors, and only four of the 11 runs allowed were earned. Jackson was tabbed with the loss despite allowing no earned runs on just one hit and two walks in three innings pitched, as four unearned runs came around.
In addition to Jackson’s RBI knock, Peyton Clark, Jake Reeder and Noah Raines also hit safely for Frankfort. Hampshire also finished with four hits, with Colin Hott and Wolford tallying a single each.
Hampshire (3-1) hosts Jefferson today at 7 p.m. Frankfort (0-2) hosts Mountain Ridge (1-0) today at 4 p.m.
Petersburg 10 East Hardy 7
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg secured its first victory of the season, coming back from a three-run deficit in the sixth to beat East Hardy on Tuesday.
East Hardy broke a 4-all tie entering the sixth with an RBI single by James Teets, and Noah Sager scored two more with a single of his own for a 7-4 advantage.
However, the Vikings flipped the script with a six-run bottom half of the frame. Nate Travis notched the go-ahead hit with a double to left to plate a pair, and Petersburg tacked on two more runs for good measure and held the Cougars scoreless in the seventh to improve to 1-3.
Travis also pitched four solid innings of relief to pick up the win, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six.
Travis was 2 for 3 with a team-high three RBIs. Peyton Tingler and Bumby VanMeter also notched two hits apiece for Petersburg. Nate Smith led the East Hardy offense with a three-hit day, one of which was a triple, and tallied two RBIs and scored a run himself.
East Hardy (0-2) is at Northern (1-0) on Saturday at noon. Petersburg hosts Allegany (1-0) tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
