MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Gavin Root accounted for four touchdowns, two each on the ground and through the air, and Keyser put forth a solid performance defensively in a penalty-laden 53-21 rout of John Marshall on Friday to improve to 7-2.
“They’ve been putting up points in some big games,” Golden Tornado head coach Derek Stephen said. “That was our mantra this week, we had to step up and play big defensively, and we did that today. I was really happy with the defense. We saw them on film, they have a big fullback and tailback that run the ball hard. We played probably our best defensive performance of the year.”
Root finished 8 of 14 passing for 103 yards and 11 rushes for 50 yards. He had a rushing TD in each half, while his passing scores — both to Sammy Bradfield — came after intermission.
Bradfield was Root’s favorite target against the Monarchs, hauling in all eight of his quarterback’s completions for 103 yards. He carried it 11 times for 76 yards and notched a team-high six tackles.
Keyser, ranked No. 7 in this week’s West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission point standings for Class AA, exploded for 20 points in the third quarter to break the game open.
Root got the ball rolling in the third with a five-yard run, and Drae Allen scored the two-point conversion on the ground to put the Golden Tornado up 28-7. After Root and Bradfield hooked up for a 12-yard touchdown, Allen — who finished with 93 yards on 19 carries and two TDs, capped an 83-yard drive with a bruising two-yard scamper.
Zion Powell rushed the ball 14 times for a team-high 96 yards and added a punt return.
The Keyser offense dominated on the ground again, eclipsing 50 points for the seventh time this season.
“Our game-plan coming in, we saw on film we could exploit the outside with (Zion) Powell and (Hunter) Vanpelt,” Stephen said. “As the game went on, we started wearing them down, and those one-yard gains turned into five and six. And (Powell) can take it to the house on any play.”
An otherwise well-played game was marred by more than a half-dozen personal foul penalties by Class AAA No. 13 John Marshall (5-4). One Monarch — Jason Coffield — picked up three such violations.
With the Mineral Bowl against Frankfort a week away and an ejection resulting in a one-game suspension, Stephen and his staff made sure to make their kids cognizant of that.
“We addressed it, but coach (Jarell) Ross was our go-to guy for that,” Stephen said. “He got kicked out and he missed his Mineral Bowl his senior year. And so they got that point across pretty well.”
The Golden Tornado didn’t take the bait, and after John Marshall kick returner Dalton Flowers ran it 86 yards to cut into the Keyser lead, Bradfield and Root converted a seven-yard passing score 35 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Stephen put the second-stringers in from then on, and they delivered with a touchdown drive as Anthony Mele ran it 29 yards to the house for Keyser’s final score.
“If you’re on the field during a touchdown, you get a sticker,” Stephen said. “And those kids played for their sticker.”
Keyser dominated offensively during the first half with scoring drives of 87 and 86 yards, eclipsing 200 yards rushing before the break to lead 20-7.
After stopping the Monarchs with a three-and-out on the night’s first possession, the Golden Tornado marched down the field from its own 14. Root capped the drive with a five-yard run.
John Marshall evened the scoreline when Derrick Derrow found Flowers in the end zone from seven yards out.
But Keyser took control in the second quarter, converting a long scoring drive with a four-yard burst into the end zone from Allen with 2:42 left in the half. Following a defensive stand, Powell returned the ensuing punt 55 yards to the house to give the Golden Tornado a 13-point lead into the intermission.
Keyser hits the road for the Mineral Bowl against Frankfort on Friday.
“The biggest thing, they know it’s the Frankfort game, and they’ll be focused,” Stephen said. “I don’t think we’ll have to worry about them being focused, they’ll be ready to play.”
