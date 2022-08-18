SWANTON — Four Keyser golfers shot in the 40s, as the Golden Tornado edged Southern by 13 strokes at Thousand Acres on Wednesday.
Keyser shot a 178 to lead the pack, followed by Southern at 191, Allegany at 203, Frankfort at 215 and Northern at 236. Fort Hill also participated but didn't have enough golfers to factor into the team scoring.
The five schools' placings were identical to their finish at Polish Pines on Monday.
Drew Matlick and Owen Sweitzer paced Keyser with rounds of 43. Noah Broadwwater shot a 45 and Evan Ack a 47.
Southern displayed similar balance, as Brady Canfield topped the Rams with a 46, followed by Levi Campbell (47), Hank Lewis (48) and Brent Canfield (50).
Allegany sported the day's low medalist Sean Brady, who tallied a 41. Jace Patton logged a 45, Griffin Madden tallied a 56 and Nick Wilt contributed a 61.
Frankfort was paced by Bryce Moorehead at 44. Keegan Bennett shot a 54, Ashton Moorehead a 57 and Landon Cotlett a 60.
For Northern, Ayla Speicher notched a round of 55, Nate Wilhelm shot a 58, Luke Wilburn finished at 61 and Luke Brenneman checked in at 62.
Cole Blank and Kenny Martin topped Fort Hill with rounds of 69, and Landon Colangelo shot a 71.
Keyser competes in the Marion County Invite at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont, West Virginia, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Allegany, Fort Hill, Frankfort and Keyser play at the Cumberland CountryClub on Monday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.