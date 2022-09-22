RAWLINGS — Behind a career-best performance by Drew Matlick, Keyser shot a 157 to defeat Allegany at Fore Sisters on Wednesday evening.
Matlick shot a 33 to lead Keyser, which won its 16th local match in 18 tries Wednesday, besting 73 of 75 regular-season opponents. Noah Broadwater added a 37, Owen Swetzer shot a 41 and Brianna O'Reilly a 46.
Allegany standouts Sean Brady and Griffin Madden both ended at 38 — tying for the third-best round of the day behind Matlick and Broadwater. Jace Patton shot a 44, and Daniel Reed scored a 55 for the Campers, who shot a 175.
Frankfort finished in third with a score of 199, led by Bryson Moorehead and his 39. Ethan Gattens carded a 49, Landon Catlett shot a 50 and Ashton Moorehead ended with a 61.
Fort Hill's team score of 261 was comprised of Jessalyn Bartlett (57), Landon Colangelo (65), Cole Blank (67) and John Pereria (72).
Keyser and Frankfort are competing in the Class AA regional at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont, West Virginia, on Monday at 10 a.m. The Western Maryland Athletic Conference Championship match is at Oakland Country Club on Thursday at 9 a.m.
