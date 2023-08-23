KEYSER, W.Va. — After three weeks of playing various away matches, Keyser returned home to Polish Pines Golf Course on Wednesday and won the meet.
In Wednesday’s meet, the Golden Tornado hosted Frankfort, Hampshire, Northern and Southern. Keyser won with a 155. Hampshire finished second with a 170. Southern placed third, carding a 177.
“A 155 is a really good score, it tied our season best,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “Last week we lost a little confidence, didn’t play so well. But the last two matches, we’ve been local again. I think we got our confidence back and momentum going in the right direction.”
Frankfort finished fourth with a 190 and Northern was fifth with a 193.
Owen Sweitzer was the low medalist for the Golden Tornado with a 35. It was his third time finishing as the low medalist in Keyser’s first 10 meets of the season.
“He’s either hot or cold,” Blowe said. “He’s burning hot or ice cold, today he was burning hot again. This is his third meet he’s been low medalist, but he’s also had some matches where he was fifth on the team. With Owen, it’s trying to find some consistency and limiting those bad rounds.”
Drew Matlick finished second overall shooting a 36.
“We started the season a little slow, we couldn’t get running,” Matlick said. “But we got two wins in a row, it’s good to build some confidence.”
Noah Broadwater carded a 40, Evan Ack shot a 44, Trey Kitzmiller had a 47 and Monk Garland carded a 52 for the Tornado.
Keyser had two extra golfers compete whose scores did not count towards the team score. Caleb Blacka finished with a 53 and Blake Mullins scored a 55.
During Keyser’s stretch of away matches, the Tornado played in the Hudson Explorers Invitational, held at the Hudson Country Club in Cleveland, Ohio. They finished with a 346 and in 16th place out of 24 teams.
“It was different being out of state,” Blowe said. “You get five players and keep the best four scores, so that was different. A couple PGA professionals, that’s their home course. So it was a top-of-the-line course. It really tested our skill and our mental toughness.”
The Trojans were led in Keyser on Wednesday by Peyton Vanmeter who carded a 40. Brady Stump shot a 42 and Landin Ludwick carded a 43.
“Peyton played very well, I’m very pleased with how he played,” Hampshire head coach Chad VanMeter said. “He had a couple shots that I felt like he still left out there. Still very pleased with how he’s playing.”
Brayden Hott carded a 45, Cyrus Chaney shot a 47 and Parker Charlton had a 52. JJ Charlton was an extra golfer who shot a 46.
“We’re getting better, we started slow this year but kids are putting a lot of work in,” Hampshire head coach Chad VanMeter said. “Kids are improving each and every day, we just need to continue to improve.”
The Rams’ Hank Lewis and the Falcons’ Ashton Moorehead tied for third place overall with a 37. Southern’s Brayden Upole shot a 42 while Brooks Mead and Kyle Schofield each had a 49. Jayden Culp shot a 56 and Amelia Bolden had a 60.
Frankfort’s Bryson Moorehead had a 42 and Ethan Gattens shot a 55. Landon Catlett carded a 56 and Gavin Corwell had a 61.
Luke Brenneman led the Huskies with a 44. Malakai Bach had a 46 and Landon Bolden shot a 51. Luke Wilburn had a 52, Andrew Mason shot a 64 and Lydia Wilburn finished with a 71.
On Tuesday, Northern hosted Keyser, Fort Hill, Allegany and Southern at Thousand Acres.
The Golden Tornado won with a 163. Southern finished second with a 194 and Allegany took third with a 197. Northern finished fourth with a 221 and Fort Hill was fifth with a 265.
Matlick finished second overall with a 39. Broadwater and Sweitzer both shot a 40 and Kitzmiller had a 44. Evan Ack shot a 45 and Garlin carded a 60.
Lewis was the low medalist with a 38. Mead shot a 50, Upole finished with a 51, Bolden carded a 55, Schofield shot a 60 and Jayden Culo had a 63.
For the Campers, Sean Brady shot a 42, Jace Patton carded a 45, Daniel Reed shot a 50, Nick Wilt had a 60, Josef Sneathen shot a 61 and Evin Eisenhewer finished with a 63.
Brenneman shot a 51, Bach had a 55, Wilburn shot a 56, Landan Bolden had a 59, Henry Faulkner shot a 67 and Andrew Mason shot a 70.
For the Sentinels, Kaylee Kisamore shot a 63, Cole Blank shot a 65, Kenny Martin had a 68, Landen Colangelo carded a 69 and Lucas Claus finished with a 70.
Southern will host Frankfort and Keyser at the Oakland Country Club on Monday at 4 p.m.
“In four years of coaching, we’ve never played a match at Oakland,” Blowe said. “I’ve played it personally, I love the course. Not sure which side we’ll play, but definitely looking forward to getting to Oakland for the first time.”
