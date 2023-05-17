KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 1 seed Keyser won its second consecutive Class AA, Region I Section 2 title with a 6-2 win over No. 2 seed Frankfort on Tuesday.
The Golden Tornado (17-5) scored five runs in the fourth to pull away.
“It’s always good to win,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “It’s been a good season so far. If you look at our wins, it’s not one or two players. It’s been everybody. Last couple games, we’ve got hits from several players.”
The Falcons (11-12) scored both of their runs in the fourth inning.
“We don’t play anymore this year,” Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. “That’s plain and simple. I don’t have much to take away other than we’re done. They earned it, they won the game and there’s nothing we can do.”
After two scoreless innings, Bubba Bean doubled to right center in the third inning. He would score on the next at-bat off a Noah Broadwater triple to give Keyser a 1-0 lead in the third.
“(Lanson) Orndorf’s a good pitcher,” Rohrbaugh said. “We put the ball in play several times but we’re hitting them at people. Get runners on, put the ball in play and we’ll score runs.”
Frankfort had two runners in scoring position in the fourth inning. A double to left center by Jake Nething scored both runners to give the Falcons a 2-1 lead.
“It was good, but we kinda ran ourselves out of the inning which is my fault,” Miller said. “After that we didn’t do anything offensively.”
The Tornado responded in the bottom of the fourth by loading the bases with no outs. A bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch brought home two runs to give Keyser a 3-2 lead.
After an intentional walk loaded the bases again before Seth Healy doubled to right driving in three to extend the Tornado lead to 6-2.
“That was real big, I guess it was one of those bloop doubles,” Rohrbaugh said. “In the box score it looks like a screaming line drive, but that was big. That was almost like a golf shot he placed.”
After four innings without an error defensively, Keyser opened the fifth with two errors that helped Frankfort load the bases.
Healy fielded a ball at second base and tagged the runner at second to end the inning and strand three runners.
“You make a mistake, just forget about it and keep moving on,” Rohrbaugh said. “We’ve been drilling that into them all season, I think they finally got it drilled in their heads where they remember it.”
Keyser’s Evan Jenkins pitched a complete game. He allowed four hits, two runs and no walks with six strikeouts.
“He looked really good, he looked like the same form he had early in the season,” Rohrbaugh said. “I think he got a little tired during the middle because he pitched a lot. He was on top of his game tonight.”
Healy and Josh Shoemaker led Keyser with two hits. Healy had three RBIs.
Orndorf went six innings for the Falcons, allowing eight hits, six runs and one unintentional walk with five strikeouts.
“Lanson was great today,” Miller said. “He had one rough inning and it wasn’t that rough of an inning. Seth (Healy) hit the ball right on the line, perfect placement. Other than that, he pitched a great game.”
Noah Raines led Frankfort with two of the Falcons’ four hits.
“I can’t say enough about Noah Raines,” Miller said. “He never missed a weightlifting session, never missed a flex day. He was there all the time.”
The Falcons graduate four seniors and have 12 underclassmen on the roster.
“We learned a lot from our young guys,” Miller said. “We know what we’ve got coming back. Our seniors were excellent with their leadership. The things I learned from those guys is how hard our kids have to work to get better. Our young guys played excellent. They had their struggles because we are young, but we also had a lot of bright spots.”
Keyser advances to the regionals on Monday. The Tornado will host Oak Glen at 5 p.m.
“It means a lot to them,” Rohrbaugh said of winning back-to-back section titles. “With the exception of one or two that graduated last year, it’s the same team with a couple new ones. It’s big for them, most of these guys are two-peaters.”
