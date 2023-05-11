SHORT GAP, W.Va. — With its season on the line, top seed Keyser won a low-scoring pitchers’ duel 3-0 over No. 2 seed Frankfort in the sectional championship on Wednesday.
The Golden Tornado (20-5) went five innings between hits, but got them in key moments to keep their season alive.
“Overall, I thought our performance in a do-or-die situation, we played gritty,” Keyser head coach Colton Jones said. “Overall, I’m proud of them, what Charity (Wolfe) did tonight was unreal.”
The Falcons (13-11) pitched and defended at a high level, but the offense went quiet when they needed it most.
“I think it was a very well played game between two very evenly matched teams,” Frankfort head coach Duke Lantz said. “They got hits when they needed them and we didn’t get hits when we needed them. You look at the defense, it was equal between the two, the pitching was equal. We didn’t hit when we needed to and that was the difference.”
Tayler Likens put Keyser on the board in the first inning with a solo home run to deep center field giving the Tornado an early 1-0 lead.
“It was huge, we talked about it after our Berkeley Springs game,” Jones said. “We wanted to come down here and have a lead early to put some pressure on them. It was huge, it gave us a spark.”
It took until the fourth inning for either team to record another hit as pitching and defense was the story for both teams.
“Pitching and defense ruled the day,” Lantz said. “Hits and runs were at a premium today and that’s the story of the game. It was about everything equal except the hits.”
Starters Charity Wolfe of Keyser and Frankfort’s Avery Noel both went the distance. They allowed a combined six hits.
“That was quite a show to watch there,” Jones said of the two pitchers. “Both threw the ball well. Charity’s been working hard over the last week. She’s been looking really good, we’re asking a lot out of her and she’s doing what we need her to do.”
The Falcons had runners on second and third in the fourth inning with one out. A walk and an infield single by Aubrie Root gave Frankfort a chance to tie the game and potentially take the lead.
“That was a prime opportunity,” Lantz said. “We had runners on second and third with one of our better batters at the plate. We weren’t able to capitalize, but that’s softball. Some days the ball looks huge coming in, some days we don’t get our hits. We had our opportunities, nothing to hang our heads about.”
The Tornado stranded both runners to end the inning.
“That was huge, they got some traffic and being able to stop it before they got a run in was big,” Jones said.
After five shutout innings, Morgan Pratt went deep to center to extend Keyser’s lead to 2-0. Wolfe singled to drive in another run.
“They were coming up with their top of the order,” Jones said. “That was huge, we needed it. We told them we needed a couple and she gave us a big hit.”
The Falcons had one last chance in the seventh after Adison Pritts led off the inning with a single. Wolfe struck out the next three batters to end the game.
Wolfe allowed two hits and three walks while striking out 11.
“She wanted the ball tonight and did her thing,” Jones said. “She had every pitch going, velocity was good. She had it going.”
Likens led Keyser with two hits with her home run and a double.
“That’s why we have her in the three-hole,” Jones said. “She’s probably the best hitter we have on the team.”
Noel allowed four hits, three runs and one walk with nine strikeouts.
“I thought she did well today,” Lantz said. “She kept us in the game, we gave up the one run in the first inning and it stayed that way until the fifth. I think she’s five or six away from 200 in her career, so that’ll give you some idea.”
The two teams will meet on Thursday at Keyser at 6 p.m. in a winner-take-all game for the West Virginia Class AA, Region I Section 2 title.
Keyser won the section last year with a 9-1 win over Grafton. A win would give Frankfort its first section title since 2010.
“It would be huge in the fact we haven’t done it in 13 years,” Lantz said. “It would be huge when you think three years ago this team was 0-9. We were on really tough times. Now here we are competing to the very last minute against Keyser. A sectional title would be ahead of schedule if we won it this year. I wouldn’t have expected it, but that’s the kind of team we have.”
