KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser used a balanced attack and a suffocating defense to down Berkeley Springs, 52-44, on Tuesday in the Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 semifinals.
The Golden Tornado (16-7) will take on Hampshire (13-9) on the road in the section championship game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Against the Indians, Keyser led 10-8 after the first quarter but fell behind 20-19 at the half. The Golden Tornado dominated the third period 16-6 to surge in front and never looked back.
Noah Broadwater made three field goals and all eight of his foul shots for 14 points, adding six rebounds and six assists. Donovan Washington scored 14 points, and Jack Stanislawczyk added 10.
Mike Schell tallied eight points and eight rebounds.
Berkeley Springs was paced by Ty'mir ross, who finished with a team-high 19 points, making four 3-pointers. Gavin Young added 13 points.
