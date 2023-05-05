KEYSER, W.Va. — After two postponements, No. 1 seed Keyser opened its sectional playoff with a 10-2 win over Grafton on Thursday.
The Golden Tornado (18-4) took the lead for good in the third inning with two runs, adding four in the fourth and sixth innings.
Tayler Likens went deep in the fourth for a two-run home run that extended Keyser’s lead to 6-1.
Charity Wolfe started for the Tornado and went four innings, allowing two hits, one run and four walks with five strikeouts.
Morgan Pratt led Keyser with three hits including two doubles.
Lillie Crimm went 5 1/3 innings for Grafton, allowing nine hits, eight earned runs and seven walks with five strikeouts.
The Tornado host No. 2 seed Frankfort on Friday.
Northern 11 Mountain Ridge 4ACCIDENT — Northern pulled away in the fourth, scoring five runs in a home victory over Mountain Ridge on Thursday.
The Huskies (7-9) scored in the fourth on RBI singles by Gracie Maust and Madysen Gilpin and an RBI double by Demi Ross.
Bailey Champlin went the distance for Northern, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and a walk with six strikeouts.
Maust and Lexi Miller led the Huskies with two hits.
Destinee Johnson went six innings for the Miners (3-13). She allowed nine hits, 10 earned runs and eight walks with four strikeouts.
Maci Beeman and Macy Guinn each had two hits for Mountain Ridge.
Both teams play on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge hosts Fort Hill while Northern travels to play Southern.
East Hardy 6
Tucker County 5
PETERSBURG, W.V.a. — Despite allowing four runs in the fifth, No. 5 seed East Hardy held on to beat No. 4 seed Tucker County on Thursday.
Tied at 1 after one inning, the Cougars (9-15) scored four in the second inning. Singles by Addison Armentrout, Autumn Crites and Gabreanna Miller each drove in runs in the second.
Miller went the distance, allowing 10 hits, five runs and three walks with four strikeouts. Tori Pratt led the Cougars with two hits.
Ava Shaffor went 1 1/3 innings for Tucker County, allowing three hits, four earned runs and two walks. Paige Shaffor went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, one run and three walks with four strikeouts.
Kate Simmons led the Mountain Lions with three hits and two RBI.
East Hardy is at No. 1 seed Petersburg on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.