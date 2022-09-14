KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser defeated Moorefield by 13 strokes to win the Potomac Valley Conference championship at Polish Pines on Tuesday.
Keyser teammates Drew Matlick and Noah Broadwater both shot 77s to lead the field, but Matlick took the title as low medalist due to a tiebreak. The Tornado, who shot a 341, also received a 92 from Evan Ack and a 95 from Owen Sweitzer.
Moorefield’s team score of 354 was made up of JJ Carr (81), James Williams (84), Isaac Rumer (89) and Tyler Miller (100). Carr tied Frankfort’s Bryson Mooreland for the third-lowest round. Williams’ ranked fifth and Rumer’s sixth in the field.
Frankfort’s Ashton Moorehead tallied a 94, Keegan Bennett shot a 98 and Landon Catlett ended with a 110 to round out the scoring for the Falcons, which finished with a team score of 383.
Berkeley Springs came in fourth with a 399. Dakota Hamrick was its top performer with a round of 90.
Southern 1st at Cumberland CC
CUMBERLAND — Allegany teammates Griffin Madden and Sean Brady tied for the lowest score Tuesday, but Southern’s depth allowed the Rams to edge the Campers by eight strokes at the Cumberland Country Club.
Southern, which shot a 178, was led by Hank Lewis at 42, followed by Brady and Brent Canfield at 45 and Tucker Cosner at 46. All six of the Rams’ golfers shot a 49 or better.
Allegany sported a trio of solid golfers Tuesday, as Brady and Madden both shot 41s. Madden was the low medalist due to a tiebreak. Daniel Reed also shot a 44. Dick Wilt was the Campers’ other countable score at 60.
Northern finished in third with a 217. Luke Brenneman paced the Huskies with a round of 50, followed by Landon Bolden (55) and Ayla Speicher and Luke Wilburn (56).
Fort Hill ended in fourth at 263. Kenny Martin shot a 60, Landon Colangelo finished with a 63, Cole Blank shot a 68 and Kaylee Kisamore and John Pereira tallied 72s.
